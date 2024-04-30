Dog Shows Impressive Head for Heights With Leap Off Slide

A dog named Sherpa showed a head for heights worthy of his name recently, as he landed unharmed after jumping off a slide from 14 feet up.

This footage was captured by Jenelle Potvin, who told Storyful that it was the second time Sherpa had gone on the slide.

“He’d already successfully gone up and down, and he was going back for more, but he clearly changed his mind,” Potvin said.

“No one imagined he would jump off instead of slide down. My friend measured the distance with a tape measure afterwards, it was 14 feet.”

Potvin said that Sherpa was not hurt in any way. Credit: Jenelle Potvin via Storyful

Video Transcript

Come on, hold on.What you come on, come on, what?Come on, of course, come back, come here.Good.Yeah.