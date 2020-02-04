Dog 'silent barks' in hilarious attempt to gain her owner's attention

This ten-year-old border collie kelpie mix has a bizarre yet hilarious way of trying to gain her owner's attention - "silent barking."

According to his owner Bronwyn, Shearer knows not to bark inside the house and regularly begs to play fetch.

Bronwyn added: "My dog knows not to bark inside, even when she really wants me to throw her the sock.

"I throw her tennis balls, ropes, pine cones and frisbees all the time. We have to hide them from her so she'll rest, then she'll go a find a sock.

"Also, I can't throw her anything when she stands next to the table like that, because she hits her head when she runs to get it."

This footage was filmed on February 4 in Ghan, Australia.