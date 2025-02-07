Dog stolen from elderly couple returned seven years later

Daisy was taken from the couple’s garden in Norfolk by a gang of suspected backyard breeders in November 2017

A dog stolen from an elderly couple has been reunited with its owners seven years later.

Rita and Philip Potter were overjoyed when the RSPCA returned Daisy on Thursday after she was snatched in 2017.

The couple struggled to hold back tears as the labrador wagged its tail and widened its eyes after recognising its family and former home in Old Buckenham, Norfolk.

Ms Potter said: “Daisy you are home” as she cuddled the pet.

Rita and Philip Potter had feared that 13-year-old Daisy might have passed away

The 13-year-old dog showed its emotion by nuzzling into Ms Potter and wagging its tail at all the family members who had gathered for the reunion.

The couple said they “never gave up hope on [the dog] being found one day” but feared it had died.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Potter said: “Not knowing if she was safe or if she was loved was awful for us and we did everything we could to find her including big appeals on social media which went across the world.

“We kept a photograph of the mantelpiece and would look at it every day thinking of her and where she might be. So it is an absolute dream come true that the RSPCA found her and have returned her to us – where she belongs –we are so, so grateful.”

The Potters said that not knowing if Daisy was safe was awful and they did everything they could to find her

In November 2017, Daisy was taken from the couple’s garden by a gang of suspected backyard breeders who bundled the dog into a truck parked outside the house.

The couple reported the matter to the police but the vehicle, which was thought to have had false number plates, could not be traced.

Desperate to have their pet back, the couple took part in press and social media appeals to try to locate her with support from actor Tom Hardy, who shared their post.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also set up a petition that attracted 100,000 signatures urging the Government to do more to tackle pet theft.

The couple took part in press and social media appeals to try and locate their pet

Then, in a moment of luck, Daisy was discovered alive during routine investigations in Weston-Super-Mare in Somerset by an RSPCA inspector.

The owner claimed he had only had Daisy for a few years and could not give her the vet treatment she needed.

He agreed to hand the dog over to the RSPCA who took Daisy to the vet, where a microchip scan revealed the identities and contact details of her true owners.

The RSPCA said Daisy’s story showed the importance of having pets microchipped so if they are stolen or lost they could be reunited with their owners.

The charity added that the case highlighted the issues of puppy dealers – urging anyone thinking of buying a dog to consider adopting from a rescue centre.

A spokesman for the charity said: “We’re currently in the midst of an animal welfare crisis with rescue centres overflowing and dogs of all ages and breeds waiting for loving new homes.”