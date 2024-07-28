Dog walker's dramatic sea rescue caught on camera

A dog walker who had to tread water after being cut off by incoming tides has thanked the lifeboat crew who came to his rescue as he was "carried further and further out to sea".

Carl Holden said he was lucky to be alive after getting into trouble while walking his uncle’s dog along the coast at Fleetwood in Lancashire.

RNLI Fleetwood's David Devereux said it was important to check tide timetables when visiting the coast and carry a phone in case of an emergency.

He said Mr Holden's decision to do just that and "remember our lesson, which is about float to live", meant the crew were able to "bring the story to a happy ending".