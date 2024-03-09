Dog walkers warned to heed lambing season

People have been told to avoid walking through farmland during lambing season

Dog owners have been urged to keep their pets under control in the Manx countryside during lambing season.

Police said it was the time of year when otherwise empty fields close to residential areas would temporarily become home to pregnant ewes.

In a post on Facebook, Isle of Man Constbulary said: “If you don't own the field, don't be exercising your dog in it.”

Pet owners have also been reminded to be mindful of nesting birds as the springtime approaches.

People have been advised to keep dogs on short leads, stay on defined paths and out of fenced areas, and to stay away from agitated birds while in the countryside.

As part of a bid to protect species such as tern, curlew and lapwing, restrictions at the Ayres National Nature Reserve are set to come into force from 1 to and 31 July, the government said.

Pets being walked in the reserve, which is designated Area of Special Scientific Interest, must be kept on a lead that is no more than (9.8ft) 3m long.

A government spokesman said: “Oystercatcher, ringed plover, skylark and meadow pipit all nest in the area, and disturbance can lead to eggs and chicks being abandoned when most vulnerable.”

Those flouting the rules could face a fine of up to £5,000.

More like this

Related internet links