DOGE has officially arrived, but it looks pretty different from what was promised

Trump wasted no time establishing the "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE).

Announced after his win in November, DOGE promised to "provide advice and guidance from outside of government" to help roll back bad regulations and slash government spending. It would also be helmed by billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. The pair had big plans .

But the DOGE that was signed into life via executive order on Monday is markedly different, BI's Jack Newsham, Alice Tecotzky, and Brent Griffiths write. It's now officially part of the White House , rather than operating as an outside advisory committee.

The executive order also didn't create a new department, but rather renamed another — DOGE will replace the Obama-era US Digital Service (USDS), a unit that primarily works on improving government websites and tech. The USDS's unit had grown to more than 200 people, while Musk's new team is reported to consist of 20 staff.

Oh, and Ramaswamy is no longer a co-leader . Instead of running the group with Musk, he's expected to run for governor of Ohio, according to various media reports.

So, why all the changes?

Experts said bringing DOGE inside the federal government could avoid legal headaches (minutes after Trump became president, DOGE was hit with three lawsuits ). But it also raises new issues. DOGE is now subject to new transparency and ethical rules, particularly around public information laws.

Being part of the government also means Musk can't use his private fortune to fund DOGE's operations — though one expert told BI that there would likely be easy ways for Musk to get around those limits .

DOGE's mission, per the executive order, is now to "implement the President's DOGE Agenda, by modernizing Federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity."

Meanwhile, Trump's Office of Personnel Management is making moves reminiscent of DOGE's initial goals: asking federal agencies to put together lists of workers they could easily fire .

