Dogs vie for attention at prime pooch pageant

Leaping poodles, a nosy bracco Italiano and resting golden retrievers were all at the second day of this year's Crufts at the NEC.

More than 18,000 competitors are set to take part in the show on the outskirts of Birmingham which began on Thursday and ends on Sunday.

In their bid to be named Best in Show, the dogs will take part in a variety of challenges and presentations.

More agility tasks were on Friday's agenda along with freestyle heelwork and an appearance from the West Midlands Police Dog Display team.

Irish setters, spaniels, pointers and retrievers were all due to be on show.

Crufts in its current form began in 1891 and was originally just for terriers before its growth over more than a century to its current size and format.

