Dogs have their day at closing of famed English saltwater Pool

The famous Jubilee Pool in Penzance, England closed yesterday (September 30), but specially opened its doors one last time to welcome dogs of all sizes to go for a swim.

The pool runs only on a seasonal rota, opening in May and shuttering its doors come October, but traditionally uses the last day to welcome dogs to swim with their owners.

Classes in canine swimming are given, as well as competitions where nautical dogs can earn awards are given in a number of categories.

The historic Lido is a famed tourist attraction, providing a partially heated saltwater swimming experience for visitors.