Dogs threw up, made ‘crying sound’ after visiting Sacramento park. City doesn’t know why

Dogs started throwing up and feeling sick after taking walks at Frank Seymour Park, leaving Greenhaven pet owners worried.

On NextDoor, a neighborhood-focused social media app, one user said their dog didn’t eat or drink all day after visiting the park. The dog made a “crying sound,” and threw up at night, leading the owner to rush their pet to the emergency room.

The city of Sacramento received reports of dog sickness in early August and investigated previous maintenance activities. At least three residents had complained on NextDoor, but the city did not specify how many reports it received.

“While the ultimate cause remains unknown, the City cannot attribute any maintenance activities to be the reason,” said Gabby Miller, a city spokesperson, in an email.

On NextDoor, neighbors worried about the grass quality. Miller said that weeds were treated most recently on June 5 with glyphosate and glufosinate, herbicides that are used to control weeds. This past spring and summer, the city treated 67 other parks, and it has not received any reports of dog sickness at any of those parks.

The city encourages pet owners to continue reporting concerns at parks to 3-1-1.

“We hope that the dog owners can determine the cause,” Miller said.