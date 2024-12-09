Dogs Used in Search for Potentially Trapped Prisoners at Syria's Sednaya Prison

Storyful

Members of the Syrian Civil Defense searched for potentially trapped prisoners at Syria’s notorious Sednaya prison near Damascus on Monday, December 9, the organization said.

On Sunday, Al Jazeera reported that there were scenes of jubilation as thousands of prisoners emerged from detention centers that it said had been described as “human slaughterhouses.”

The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said five specialized teams had been searching the prison amid fears some prisoners were still being held in underground vaults.

Video released Monday shows a dog and handler searching rubble at Sednaya.

The organization released additional photos of the prison on Monday and said its teams had not found any “secret” doors or basements, but would continue until the location had been fully searched, according to machine translation.

Later on Monday the White Helmets released an appeal offering a cash reward for information on the location of “secret prisons” holding detainees. Credit: Syrian Civil Defense via Storyful

Latest Stories

  • Syrian rebel leader’s victory speech holds a message for Iran – and for Trump and Israel too

    Abu Mohammad al-Jolani’s road to Damascus has been long. He has talked openly about his change along the way. From young al Qaeda fighter two decades ago, to rebel commander espousing sectarian tolerance.

  • Adam Kinzinger Has Defiant 3-Word Response To Donald Trump’s Jail Threat

    The former Republican congressman issued a brutal summary of the president-elect’s comments about the House Jan. 6 committee.

  • Trump Sends Warning Shot to Putin as He Hails That ‘Assad is Gone’

    With the regime of his Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad toppled in Damascus, Russian leader Vladimir Putin received a public warning from President-elect Donald Trump, who urged him to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine before the conflict there becomes “far worse.” “Assad is gone,” Trump wrote, in an early Sunday morning post on Truth Social. “He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for

  • Sarcasm Levels Skyrocket Over Alina Habba’s New Trump White House Gig

    Donald Trump’s announcement sparked an outpouring of snark.

  • Mitch McConnell Gets Standing Ovation After Taking a Subtle Swipe at Trump

    Senator Mitch McConnell took a subtle jab at President-elect Donald Trump during a speech on Saturday night. Speaking at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the Kentucky senator claimed that current “influential voices” were forgetting the threat of China and Russia and neglecting the history of the Cold War. “Within the party Ronald Reagan once led so capably, it is increasingly fashionable to suggest that the sort of global leadership he modeled

  • Liz Cheney Claps Back at Trump’s Jail Threat

    Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney has clapped back at President-elect Donald Trump after he threatened to imprison her and other members on the congressional committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. In an interview on NBC’s Meet The Press that aired Sunday morning, Trump claimed that Cheney, along with a “committee of political thugs” deleted all the evidence from their investigation. “Cheney did something that’s inexcusable, along with Thompson and the people on the un-selec

  • "This Is Why Americans Abroad Are Ridiculed": 13 "Normal" Things About American Life That Endlessly Confuse Europeans

    "As a European, it never ceases to amaze me how little the US invests in this for its citizens."

  • Newsom appoints Schiff to Senate to complete Butler term

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) appointed Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) to the Senate to complete the rest of appointee Sen. Laphonza Butler’s (D) term. The appointment means Schiff, who has served in the House since 2001 and won election to the Senate last month, will begin work in the upper chamber several weeks before the start…

  • We'll stop making Ukraine fight one-handed, German opposition leader tells Zelenskiy

    KYIV (Reuters) -Friedrich Merz, frontrunner in the race to become Germany's next chancellor, used an election-time visit to Kyiv to condemn his country's policy on arming Ukraine as akin to making the country fight with one arm tied behind its back. Merz, leader of the opposition conservatives, is a critic of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's refusal to follow Britain, France and the United States in sending Kyiv longer-range weapons capable of striking deep inside Russian territory. Merz's centre-right party alliance is the clear favourite to unseat the Social Democrat, Scholz, in Germany's Feb. 23 vote, enjoying a lead of more than 10 percentage points in most polls.

  • Fact check: Trump, repeating old lies on ‘Meet the Press,’ falsely claims US is the only country with birthright citizenship

    President-elect Donald Trump repeated numerous false claims during an interview that aired Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” – including his old lie that the US is the world’s only country with birthright citizenship.

  • As Canada Post strike drags on, frustration mounts over 'prohibitive' courier costs

    With the Canada Post strike now in its fourth week, some Canadians say they're frustrated with major courier companies like FedEx, UPS and Purolator that they've turned to as alternatives."Calling Federal Express express is a bit of a sick joke," said Neil Roberts, a retired civil servant in Ottawa who tried to mail a 100-gram letter with FedEx.He was charged $35.29, and it took over a week to arrive at its destination.The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) went on strike on Nov. 15.A Canad

  • Tulsi Gabbard Scrambles to Save Spy Job as Another Trump Pick Hits Trouble

    Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination as Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence had largely gone under the radar, with critics taking aim at Pete Hegseth and Matt Gaetz. But now she’s the latest Trump administration pick to come under scrutiny over her colorful past. With questions being raised about her links with Russia and Syria, the former Hawaii congresswoman met with senior Republicans on Capitol Hill on Monday in a bid to shore up her support.

  • The fall of Bashar Assad after 14 years of war in Syria brings to an end a decades-long dynasty

    BEIRUT (AP) — The fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government Sunday brought to a dramatic close his nearly 14-year struggle to hold onto power as his country fragmented amid a brutal civil war that became a proxy battlefield for regional and international powers.

  • CNN Panelist Calls BS on Defense of Kash Patel’s Praise for QAnon

    A former Republican strategist offered an on-air defense of President-elect Donald Trump’s FBI chief nominee amid criticism over his praise of far-right conspiracy theories—but his fellow panelists were having none of it. On Thursday night, CNN Newsnight host Abby Phillip played a sequence of clips in which Kash Patel was heard praising adherents to the QAnon conspiracy theory and the central figure behind it. QAnon posits the existence of a satanic, pedophilic cabal pulling the strings of power

  • Intimidation now 'commonplace' in N.S. lobster industry, says buyer whose home was shot at

    Standing by a bullet hole in his dining room wall, lobster buyer Geoffrey Jobert says such attacks have become an all-too-familiar reality in Nova Scotia's largest fishery.Overnight on Nov. 23, someone fired a single shot that passed through three rooms in his Mavillette, N.S., home, with the shell ending its journey in a rocking chair where Jobert occasionally sits during the daylight hours."It was pretty intense in the morning when I noticed the shot. My heart was beating … but at the same tim

  • Mohamed Al Fayed ‘should have been prosecuted like a Nazi general’, says son

    Since the latest publicity around the case, 90 alleged victims have contacted the Metropolitan Police to say they fell prey to Al Fayed.

  • Biden's sad, failed presidency is even worse than Trump's first term | Opinion

    If Joe Biden's presidency is what it means to have the 'adults back in charge,' it's no wonder Americans chose Donald Trump a second time.

  • Parents Accused of Leaving Toddler in Closet Overnight with Space Heater On. She Was Found Dead the Next Day

    The 2-year-old girl's body temperature was found to be as high as 109.4 degrees Fahrenheit, according to police

  • How the loss of its Mediterranean naval base in Syria would weaken Russia as a global power

    Tartus is Russia’s only foothold on the Mediterranean coast.

  • Australia Inks Second Pacific Security Deal in Blow to China

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has signed a treaty with the Pacific nation of Nauru which gives Canberra a veto over security and infrastructure partners, dealing another blow to China’s efforts to expand its strategic presence in the region. Most Read from BloombergBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly R