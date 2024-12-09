Dogs Used in Search for Potentially Trapped Prisoners at Syria's Sednaya Prison

Members of the Syrian Civil Defense searched for potentially trapped prisoners at Syria’s notorious Sednaya prison near Damascus on Monday, December 9, the organization said.

On Sunday, Al Jazeera reported that there were scenes of jubilation as thousands of prisoners emerged from detention centers that it said had been described as “human slaughterhouses.”

The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said five specialized teams had been searching the prison amid fears some prisoners were still being held in underground vaults.

Video released Monday shows a dog and handler searching rubble at Sednaya.

The organization released additional photos of the prison on Monday and said its teams had not found any “secret” doors or basements, but would continue until the location had been fully searched, according to machine translation.

Later on Monday the White Helmets released an appeal offering a cash reward for information on the location of “secret prisons” holding detainees. Credit: Syrian Civil Defense via Storyful