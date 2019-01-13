DOI fans are convinced Brian McFadden dug at Westlife after debut

From Digital Spy

Brian McFadden performed on Dancing on Ice on Sunday night (January 13) despite injuring his shoulder in rehearsal - but some viewers are also convinced he took a potshot at his former band, Westlife.

The singer partially dislocated his shoulder and damaged his rotator cuff during training for the series and ahead of his debut non-group skate.

Speaking previously of his injury, Brian said: "This is really frustrating for me because for weeks I’ve been nervous about getting here and nervous about just doing my first dress rehearsal in the studio. I do it and I love it and I was so happy, so relaxed, ready to go and this stupid shoulder has literally put me right back to the start again. But now I’m nervous and I don’t know what’s gonna happen."



But, as it turned out, the injury turned out to be less of a talking point than other aspects of Brian's performance.





THOWBACK ALERT. From Westlife to the skating life, we're getting all the feels from @BrianMcFadden and @almurph18's first skate 🥰 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/rrWR27BrXJ - Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) January 13, 2019





Despite concerns he would be unable to take part in this weekends show, Brian beat the odds to perform first up on Sunday.

But, what did viewers think of his performance? Well, certainly more than the judges.

Indeed, the Irishman scored only 20 out of 40 for his routine, and some viewers were particularly enamoured with the fact that he performed to Westlife's version of the Rod Stewart classic, 'Mandy' - as seen below:

Brian McFadden skating to a Westlife song... EEEEE!!! 🥰🥰 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/r7WPte8XUN - Siobhan Dineen (@SiobhanERAC) January 13, 2019

Brian McFadden skating to Mandy... not just any Mandy oh no, Westlife’s version 😭😭 #DancingOnIce #DOI - Emma ✌️ (@EmHUAL) January 13, 2019

Brian McFadden dancing to Mandy is notions to the highest order. It's like if you chose your own song for your first dance at your wedding. #DancingOnIce - Edward Leonard (@newedleonard) January 13, 2019

Ah Brian, still clinging onto Westlife’s fame 15 years after you’ve left 😂 #seeyahun #DancingOnIce - Rachel Phillips (@rachp6891) January 13, 2019

Brian McFadden skating to Westlife. Bravo to whoever came up with that idea. 😊😊😊 #DancingOnIce - Lauraaaa (@Lauras95) January 13, 2019

Brian dancing to Mandy has me a bit emo #DancingOnIce - Chels (@chelssxc) January 13, 2019

However, there was another thing noticed by viewers that has caused some negative feedback.

Indeed, asked by Christopher Dean about whether it was his version of 'Mandy' heskated to, Brian appeared to dig out his former Westlife members by replying that he only sang "the good parts".

And, some viewers really aren't impressed with the shade:

I was about to write something nice but I had to delete it...what an annoying plank Brian McFadden is. I love 'Mandy' and I doubt the other 4 lads in Westlife, who actually did the singing, would say what he just did. #dancingonice - Clodagh Meally (@meally_clodagh) January 13, 2019

If only Brian thought a bit more of himself 🙄 #DancingOnIce #DOI - Baroness Beckie (@Beckie_Miller_) January 13, 2019

@dancingonice if Brian is gonna slate #westlife for the next few weeks I’m not watching! He’s bitter #DancingOnIce he ain’t all that! - Karen Leigh Taylor (@kaztay2410) January 13, 2019

"I was about to write something nice but I had to delete it...what an annoying plank Brian McFadden is," said one viewer. "I love 'Mandy' and I doubt the other [four] lads in Westlife, who actually did the singing, would say what he just did."

"If Brian is gonna slate Westlife for the next few weeks, I’m not watching!" Added another. "He’s bitter...he ain’t all that!"

Oh dear.

Dancing on Ice continues next Sunday (January 20) on ITV.

