DOI fans are convinced Brian McFadden dug at Westlife after debut

Louise McCreesh
Brian McFadden performed on Dancing on Ice on Sunday night (January 13) despite injuring his shoulder in rehearsal - but some viewers are also convinced he took a potshot at his former band, Westlife.

The singer partially dislocated his shoulder and damaged his rotator cuff during training for the series and ahead of his debut non-group skate.

Speaking previously of his injury, Brian said: "This is really frustrating for me because for weeks I’ve been nervous about getting here and nervous about just doing my first dress rehearsal in the studio. I do it and I love it and I was so happy, so relaxed, ready to go and this stupid shoulder has literally put me right back to the start again. But now I’m nervous and I don’t know what’s gonna happen."

But, as it turned out, the injury turned out to be less of a talking point than other aspects of Brian's performance.



Despite concerns he would be unable to take part in this weekends show, Brian beat the odds to perform first up on Sunday.

But, what did viewers think of his performance? Well, certainly more than the judges.

Indeed, the Irishman scored only 20 out of 40 for his routine, and some viewers were particularly enamoured with the fact that he performed to Westlife's version of the Rod Stewart classic, 'Mandy' - as seen below:

However, there was another thing noticed by viewers that has caused some negative feedback.

Indeed, asked by Christopher Dean about whether it was his version of 'Mandy' heskated to, Brian appeared to dig out his former Westlife members by replying that he only sang "the good parts".

And, some viewers really aren't impressed with the shade:

"I was about to write something nice but I had to delete it...what an annoying plank Brian McFadden is," said one viewer. "I love 'Mandy' and I doubt the other [four] lads in Westlife, who actually did the singing, would say what he just did."

"If Brian is gonna slate Westlife for the next few weeks, I’m not watching!" Added another. "He’s bitter...he ain’t all that!"

Oh dear.

Dancing on Ice continues next Sunday (January 20) on ITV.

