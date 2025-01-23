Doing These 2 Types Of Exercise After Turning 40 Can Prevent Muscle Loss

. Photo by RDNE Stock project: https://www.pexels.com/photo/healthy-nature-relaxation-women-6539895/

According to the experts at Harvard Health, as we age, we will experience changes in strength, swiftness, and stamina. This is especially true once we hit 40.

Harvard Health says: “After age 40 there can be a decline of 1% to 2% per year in lean body mass and 1.5% to 5% per year in strength.”

While this may sound daunting to those of us moving at lightning speed towards the big 4-0, there are movements that we can do to offset these changes to our bodies.

The exercises you should be doing after age 40

While we are often told that we slow down as we age, the opposite should be true when it comes to our fitness. Now more than ever, ensuring that you’re exercising regularly is essential for wellbeing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harvard Health explains: “It turns out that one of the most important causes of reduced strength and coordination with ageing is simply reduced levels of physical activity.”

Fortunately, there is also a huge variation in the exercises you can do, making the process that little bit easier.

Aerobic exercises for stamina

Done for around 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week, aerobic exercises can help to build your stamina and resilence.

These can include:

Walking

Swimming

Jogging

Biking

Aerobic classes

Exercises that help with strength, balance, and flexibility

Harvard Health recommends the following exercises for at least two hours a week:

Yoga

Tai chi

Pilates

Isometric weightlifting

Whether you are 18 or 88, these exercises will be beneficial for your health and body but around middle age is when you’ll really benefit from taking the time to do them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The health experts also advise: “Note, however, that you may need to be more careful with your exercise activities as you age to prevent injuries.

“If you’re not sure what the best types of exercises are for you, ask your doctor or a physical therapist.”

Related...