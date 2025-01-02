Doing Veganuary? The nutritionist's guide to getting enough calcium, iron and protein

There are a few simple things we can do to aid nutrient absorption, including the way we eat, what we eat, but also how we pair foods together to maximise nutrition. This is the key to being a healthy vegan, whether that’s a permanent choice or for January.

It’s not just what you eat, it’s how you cook it

Boiling vegetables can help break down fibres and proteins, and release enzymes. Fermenting food breaks down complex sugars and other complex molecules into simpler forms that boost absorption. Soaking foods such as lentils and beans helps break down antinutrients, which some plant foods contain, and which reduce the absorption of nutrients into the bloodstream. Cooking tomatoes, for example in a pasta sauce, makes their nutrients more easily absorbed.

Always eat spinach with a squeeze of lemon

Some nutrients are better absorbed in tandem with others. Research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that absorption of iron is much greater if eaten alongside vitamin C. In fact, you can increase the iron absorbed from plant foods by up to four times just by combining them with vitamin C. For example, eat spinach with berries or a squeeze of lemon, beans in a chilli with tomatoes, or a vegetable stir-fry with peppers. Easy tweaks like this can make a huge difference to overall health.

Help your body absorb iron by adding a food high in vitamin C such as lemon juice or berries to dark leafy veg such as spinach and kale (Pixabay)

Don’t drink tea and coffee with your meal

Many people worry that if they don’t eat meat, their diet will lack the complete protein that meat supplies. And indeed, some food sources of iron are better absorbed than others. Iron from animal sources, known as heme iron, is more easily absorbed by the body. Research shows that while vegetarians and omnivores may consume the same amounts of iron, vegetarians tend to have lower levels of iron in the blood. This is owed to the fact that most plant sources contain oxalates and phytates, which can reduce iron absorption, Drinking tea and coffee during a meal can have the same effect.

The best protein sources for vegans

However, if a plant-based diet is considered and planned well, it is entirely possible to get the recommended amount of protein. For adult male vegans, that’s around 63g per day; for adult females it’s around 52g per day. The best plant sources are: seitan, tofu, tempeh, quorn, kidney beans, chickpeas, brown pasta, almonds, hemp seeds and quinoa.

Replacing grains with quinoa boosts protein intake (Pixabay)

Dairy is not the only source of calcium

Dark green, leafy vegetables contain high amounts of calcium. Broccoli, kale and cabbage are particularly rich sources, especially when eaten raw or lightly steamed. Other good sources include plant milk, tofu, soya yoghurt, and cannellini beans.

Omega-3 is critical for our brains: here’s how to get it

The brain is the most fat-dense organ in the body and relies heavily on omega-3 in order to carry out its everyday tasks. It can be difficult to get enough omega-3 without eating fish, so if you’re eating a plant-based diet you will probably need to take a supplement. Algae oil is a vegan option made from the algae that are the original sources of DHAs (which are important for cells in the eyes and brain) and EPAs (recognised for their role in supporting heart health), which are two of the three most important types of omega-3. Marine algae is very rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and fish are high in EPAs and DHAs because they eat a lot of algae. Fish oil is no longer considered the best supplement of choice as the quality of our oceans has severely declined due to sea pollution. The third type of omega-3 fatty acid, ALA, is found in nuts, seeds and vegetable oils.

As you get older, eat more chickpeas, sweet potatoes and bananas

As we age, key nutrients can become harder to absorb, whether that’s because of changes to the digestive system, reduced appetite, changes to taste and smell, and the use of medication. One study of the elderly suggested that including more of the following is important to boost nutrient density: vitamin A (carrots, leeks, pumpkins); vitamin B1 (peas and bananas), Vitamin B2 (mushrooms), vitamin B6 (chickpeas, avocado and sweet potato), zinc (lentils, seeds, wholegrains) and selenium (nuts, particularly Brazil nuts).

Adapted for extract from The Science of Plant-based Nutrition by Rhiannon Lambert, out now (DK, £20)