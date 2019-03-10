DOI's James Jordan final fears after nasty injury

From Digital Spy

James Jordan's hopes of being crowned the Dancing on Ice champion have come under threat after sustaining a serious shoulder injury.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional is competing to win series 11 tonight (March 10), against Love Island star Wes Nelson and former The X Factor contestant Saara Aalto.

James came crashing down on the ice and dislocated his shoulder during a training session on Saturday (March 9).

Photo credit: ITV More

As a result, James wasn't able to participate in one of the camera rehearsals ahead of tonight's final.

In images from the show's medical room, James can be seen grimacing in pain as he holds his shoulder.

Photo credit: ITV More

However, the physios were able to get James back into shape so that he can skate tonight.

Coincidentally, his final rival Wes Nelson also recently sustained an injury, hurting his wrist in a training session.

Wes popped a small bone out of his wrist, but ITV has since confirmed that he's been treated by the show's physios.

Photo credit: ITV More

It's certainly been a dramatic series for Wes, especially after he split with now-ex Megan Barton Hanson halfway through.

Wes' professional partner Vanessa Bauer has since denied reports that the two of them had a fling in the early stages of the show, at which time she also split up with her boyfriend of two years.

The Dancing on Ice final airs tonight at 6pm on ITV.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)