DOJ officials reportedly met with Adams legal team amid speculation about corruption case ending

Molly Crane-Newman, New York Daily News
·5 min read

NEW YORK — Senior members of the Department of Justice are reportedly in talks about potentially abandoning the sweeping public corruption case against Mayor Eric Adams — a move that would fly in the face of the long-held independence of the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office.

In the most recent development, ABC reported Friday that DOJ officials met with the mayor’s legal team and prosecutors from the Southern District of New York in Washington, D.C., to discuss the future of the case.

While Trump has floated the possibility of pardoning the mayor, an outright dismissal would be at odds with representations in recent months by the four veteran public corruption prosecutors trying the case — including disclosures that more criminal charges against the mayor could soon be coming down the pike. Such a move would appear to be motivated by politics.

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that the DOJ and prosecutors from the Southern District were in talks about the possibility of dropping the charges against Adams. The Times said Adams’ lawyer, Alex Spiro, had dangled the possibility of the mayor cooperating with Trump’s hardline immigration policies in New York in exchange for the DOJ getting rid of the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spiro, who has also represented Trump ally Elon Musk, denied the claim.

“That is a complete lie,” he told The Times.

In any event, Washington’s intervention in a case after criminal charges have already been filed —absent new developments — would be highly unusual, as the Daily News has previously reported. Defendants can ask DOJ headquarters to overrule a U.S. attorney, but they are generally unlikely to prevail absent extraordinary circumstances.

What is unclear at this point is how Trump, who has quickly moved to assert and expand executive power since taking office, will figure into the mix.

The mayor has come under fire for what many Democrats see as an overly cozy relationship with Trump. Adams has, like Trump, said he is a victim of a weaponized justice system, claiming the feds went after him because he criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the migrant crisis. The feds have noted they began investigating him months before he became mayor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Any order to drop the charges from Washington would likely be directed at acting U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, who reportedly attended Friday’s meeting with Spiro.

Sassoon’s support of the case against the mayor was made clear in a filing earlier this month that pushed back against Adams’ claims that the prosecution against him was politically motivated based on an op-ed in City & State by former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams about corruption in New York.

“Adams’s latest filing should be viewed in light of his shifting attempts to suggest that he was indicted for any reason other than his crimes,” the filing read. “Adams’s latest, self-publicized argument is simply an attempt to shift the focus away from the evidence of his guilt.”

If Sassoon refused to dismiss the case, she could be fired or may choose to resign. The line prosecutors would similarly have few means of pushing back absent resigning in protest. In that case, the least disruptive path could be the DOJ sending someone from D.C. to New York to file a motion to dismiss over objections from SDNY.

Judge Dale Ho, presiding over the case, could demand a hearing to smoke out Sassoon and the prosecution team’s feelings on the matter, but it’s unclear what would happen if he refused to rubber-stamp a dismissal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should federal charges against Adams be dismissed, the Manhattan district attorney’s office could theoretically pursue a case, as it did when Trump pardoned right-wing strategist Steve Bannon of federal fraud charges just before leaving office in 2020.

But it’s doubtful Trump’s DOJ would facilitate a handover of evidence to DA Alvin Bragg’s office, who secured his conviction for falsifying business records in the Stormy Daniels hush money case right before he took office. The current top official at the DOJ, acting Deputy U.S. Attorney General Emil Bove, represented him in the case. A Bragg spokeswoman declined to comment Friday.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud, bribery, and related charges collectively carrying up to 45 years in prison. Jury selection in the trial is set to begin April 21 — just two months before the mayoral primary.

The five-count indictment filed in September accuses Adams of taking bribes and soliciting illegal campaign contributions from foreign nationals in exchange for abusing his position as New York City’s highest-ranking official and before that as Brooklyn borough president.

The feds allege that he began accepting thousands of dollars worth of benefits in 2014, much of it in the form of luxury travel, from wealthy foreign nationals who sought to one day cash in on their relationship. They say he partly repaid debts to his benefactors by pressuring the FDNY to open a Midtown skyscraper housing Turkey’s consulate before it was safe to do so in the months before his election.

ADVERTISEMENT

In October, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten told the court it was “quite likely” Adams would face more charges before his trial, and earlier this month, prosecutors told the court they had uncovered more criminal conduct. On Jan. 10, a Brooklyn real estate magnate with ties to the Turkish government copped to organizing illegal donations toward his 2021 mayoral campaign in a plea deal believed to require his cooperation.

Erden Arkan admitted to plotting to funnel foreign donations through workers at his construction company KSK, which were multiplied by eight with taxpayers’ money through the city’s public matching funds program, at an April 2021 dinner with Adams and Reyhan Ozgur, Turkey’s consul general in New York.

Spiro has said Arkan’s guilty plea would have no bearing on the case against the mayor.

Spiro did not respond to the Daily News’s inquiries. A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment. A representative for Trump did not return calls from The News.

________

Latest Stories

  • Tacoma lawyer who stalked college student he met on dating site sentenced to prison

    Christopher Jason Paul Hendry, 45, was convicted in a jury trial in December of felony stalking, second-degree extortion and other offenses.

  • Second woman’s body found in search for missing sisters

    The family of Eliza and Henrietta Huszti has been informed.

  • Arrests made after police say finger cut off during dispute linked to drug subculture

    WINNIPEG — Police in Winnipeg say they've arrested two men in an aggravated assault investigation, alleging a woman's finger was cut off during an argument between people linked with criminal drug subculture.

  • Pardoned by Trump, Founder of Silk Road Now Appears to Be Squandering Donations on Stupid Meme Coins

    Despite calling for the death penalty for drug dealers, president Donald Trump pardoned Ross "Dread Pirate Roberts" Ulbricht, who once ran Silk Road, which facilitated the sale of over $200 million in illegal drugs and other illicit goods. As Protos reports, Ulbricht received countless donations on the blockchain platform, Solana. To the crypto community, Ulbricht's incarceration was entirely unwarranted, quickly becoming a martyr-like figure for insiders. But instead of returning the favor or m

  • An Extremely Contagious Stomach Bug Is Rapidly Spreading, So We Asked Experts How To Avoid It

    The illness is tough to avoid once someone in your house gets sick.

  • Replacing Quebec products 'not possible' for U.S., Legault says

    Quebec Premier François Legault is warning Americans they will pay the price if President Donald Trump goes ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports — particularly the province's aluminum.Trump said Thursday he would impose tariffs as soon as Saturday, though his administration has not provided details and it remains unclear which sectors could be affected. Three people familiar with the planning told Reuters on Friday that date was pushed back to March 1, though the White House disput

  • ‘Go Find Another Sucker Nation’: Trump Fires Off Fresh Threat to Ten More Countries

    President Donald Trump took to social media on Thursday night to threaten 10 more countries with tariffs if they replace the U.S. dollar as their reserve currency. “The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar, while we stand by and watch, is OVER,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social. “We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. D

  • Ex-Prosecutor Thinks Trump Is Accidentally Creating The Very Thing He Fears

    The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.

  • Shocking new details emerge in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex-trafficking case

    NEW YORK — New details have emerged in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking and racketeering case, with the music mogul now accused of dangling a victim over an apartment balcony and coercing two more women into commercial sex acts, according to a superseding federal indictment filed Thursday. The superseding indictment doesn’t add any new charges against the music mogul, but prosecutors now ...

  • Hot-Mic Bombshells Dropped In Bad Lip Reading's Trump Inauguration Spoof

    Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.

  • U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico expected to start March 1: sources

    U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement.The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not ha

  • Farmers Plead ‘Stop Our Fields Flooding’ as Trump Opens Dams

    Local officials in California have revealed that President Donald Trump nearly flooded the region’s farms when his administration tried to send an excessive amount of water south, a feat he bragged about on Friday. “Today, 1.6 billion gallons and, in 3 days, it will be 5.2 billion gallons. Everybody should be happy about this long fought Victory!” Trump gloated in a Truth Social post. Over the last month, the president has often pushed for more water to be directed to southern California to help

  • Peter Doocy Grills WH Over Trump’s Contradictory Plane Crash Response

    Peter Doocy didn’t pull any punches during Friday’s White House press briefing. The Fox News correspondent fired a series of pointed questions at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt regarding President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks blaming the Washington D.C. aircraft collision on DEI initiatives. Doocy, who often had contentious exchanges with former president Joe Biden, had vowed earlier to extend similar treatment to Trump’s administration, Mediaite reported. He held true to t

  • Trump Responds to Selena Gomez’s Tearful Reaction to Mass Deportations With Clip Essentially Accusing Actress of Faking It

    Video shared by the White House features women whose children were murdered by undocumented immigrants; Gomez's original video focused on deportees who were not criminals The post Trump Responds to Selena Gomez’s Tearful Reaction to Mass Deportations With Clip Essentially Accusing Actress of Faking It appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Parents Found Guilty of Starving Ballerina Daughter to Keep Her a Little Girl Forever

    The judge said the parents infantilized their daughter, now 20, telling them, 'She’s never been allowed to grow up'

  • Trump is making good on his promises, and I couldn't be more excited | Opinion

    President Donald Trump is following through on his promises. As a supporter, I couldn't be happier.

  • Witness stops attempted child abduction in Winnipeg's River Heights neighbourhood

    Two girls, ages eight and 10, were walking to school together Thursday morning in Winnipeg when a man followed them and grabbed one girl's hand, police say.An adult in the area witnessed the incident and intervened, prompting the man to release the girl's hand and run off, police said in a Friday news release.The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on John Brebeuf Place, around Beaverbrook and Centennial streets in the city's River Heights area.Both girls arrived at school safely and reported the

  • B.C. killer Kelly Ellard arrested for breaching parole conditions, reports say

    One of B.C.'s most notorious killers, Kelly Ellard - now Kerry Sim - has been re-arrested, accused of breaching at least one of her parole conditions. Jordan Armstrong has the details of her arrest.

  • From avocados to autos, Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico could hit close to home

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The 25% tax that President Donald Trump plans to slap on imports from Canada and Mexico as soon as Saturday could drive up the price of everything from gasoline and pickup trucks, to Super Bowl party guacamole dip.

  • Vancouver serial groper convicted with no jail time

    A man convicted of sexually assaulting four strangers in Vancouver in 2023 won't serve any jail time for his offences. On Wednesday, a judge granted 25-year-old Hussein Al-Shami a conditional discharge and sentenced him to 30 months of probation, the B.C. Prosecution Service told CBC News.Al-Shami pleaded guilty to the offences in October, saying he had sexually assaulted four people in April and May of 2023. At the time, the Vancouver Police Department said four women between the ages of 25 and