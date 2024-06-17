DOJ REPORT: Phoenix police handling of the unhoused community
A deeper look into the Justice Department's investigaiton into the City of Phoenix and Phoenix Police Department and their response to the homeless population.
A deeper look into the Justice Department's investigaiton into the City of Phoenix and Phoenix Police Department and their response to the homeless population.
TORONTO — Three adults died in the lobby of an office space in north Toronto on Monday after police responded to reports of gunshots in an area near a daycare and a school. Investigators said they were called to the area of Don Mills and Mallard roads shortly before 3:30 p.m. and found three people with unknown injuries. They publicly confirmed the deaths around 5 p.m. An independent all-boys Catholic elementary school was placed in lockdown due to the investigation and a nearby daycare was clea
When former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon goes to prison, he won’t be serving time at what’s known as a “Club Fed,” the most comfortable type of facility in the federal system, as he had wanted, according to people familiar with the arrangements.
The family was last seen with Rory Atwood, who has since been arrested in connection with remains found on his property
Dennis was one of countless victims of a massive global criminal operation predominantly run by predominantly Chinese gangs who have built a multibillion-dollar scam industry in Southeast Asia.
Seventeen-year-old Marian Pannalossy cuts a striking figure wherever she goes in Archer’s Post, a small town 200 miles north of Nairobi. She lives alone and is light-skinned in a place where mixed-race people are a rarity and therefore ostracized.
The four Miami-Dade police officers turned themselves in at the Broward Main Jail on Friday and Saturday. They’ve since been released.
"A Donald Trump supporter hired me to watch his neighbor because he was convinced his neighbor was 'a Soviet.'"
Arianna Battelle died in October 2020 after being severely beaten for bedwetting. Now her father, Justin Hopper, has been convicted of murdering her
BERLIN (AP) — German investigators announced Monday that they seized cocaine worth 2.6 billion euros ($2.78 billion) from several container ships and arrested seven people in what they called the biggest ever cocaine find in the country.
A farmer whose runaway cow was rammed by police says the footage of the incident is a sorry sight.
Three people are dead after a shooting inside the lobby of a North York business office that is near a daycare and two schools, Toronto police say.The shooting happened on Mallard Road, near Don Mills Road, north of Lawrence Avenue E. Police were called to the scene at about 3:40 p.m. Police said the three victims are all adults.Northmount School, an all-boys Catholic elementary school, was placed in lockdown as police investigated. A nearby daycare was cleared, police said. Westfield Secondary
Avery Sehorn, 18, whom Harmon shares with ex-husband Jason Sehorn, graduated from high school three days before the alleged incident
Older Americans are falling victim to massive timeshare fraud at the hands of Mexican cartels, the FBI says. Police warn to never pay advance fees.
Body camera footage released in fatal dispute involving daughter hitting mother with car
TORONTO — Toronto police are searching for two suspects in an ongoing homicide investigation after what it described as an altercation that left a 16-year-old boy dead. Police say officers were called to a shooting in the Glendower Circuit and Birchmount Road area just before 2 p.m. on Saturday. The police service says two shooters were allegedly involved in the altercation, with one suspect fleeing the area on foot and the other in a white SUV. The victim, identified as Kayelin Rider-Downey, wa
"The monster we encountered this evening is responsible for not only injuring our deputy but also killing his own mother and father," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said
DENVER (AP) — Officers shot and killed a woman who was holding a large, hunting-style knife at an intersection in downtown Denver on Sunday, police said.
Donald Trump loyalist Anthony Hudson initially slammed the clip shared on his social media as “STUPID and DISRESPECTFUL” but soon performed a bonkers 180.
A white man in Washington has been arrested and placed on a $500,000 bail after allegedly targeting and attacking a Black sixth-grade student walking with classmates during a field trip.Paul Jonathan Bittner, 42, has been charged with malicious harassment and the assault of a child in the second-degree, according to the Whatcom County Jail.During a walking field trip to a nearby film center Wednesday, students from Whatcom Middle School, part of the Bellingham School District, were near the Bell
More than 8,000 members of a union representing LCBO workers have voted in favour of going on strike.The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) says 97 per cent of members who took part in the vote, were in favour of a strike. Some 8,060 LCBO workers participated — roughly 86 per cent — making it their largest strike vote ever. "Your bargaining team is back at the table this week. Armed with this powerful strike vote, we will reinforce our key demands in this round," an announcement on t