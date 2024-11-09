DOJ sues Mississippi State Senate

Latest Stories
Garth Brooks Files to Move Sexual Assault Case to Federal Court
This after the country singer re-filed his original complaint against "Jane Roe" naming her on Oct. 8
- Associated Press
Trump's shunning of transition planning may have severe consequences, governance group says
A good-governance group is warning of severe consequences if President-elect Donald Trump continues to steer clear of formal transition planning with the Biden administration — inaction that it says is already limiting the federal government’s ability to provide security clearances and briefings to the incoming administration. Without the planning, says Max Stier, president and CEO of the nonprofit Partnership for Public Service, “it would not be possible" to "be ready to govern on day one.” The president-elect's transition is being led by Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick and Linda McMahon, the former wrestling executive who led the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term.
- CBC
She helped thousands get COVID-19 shots. Now she's on the hook for $600K
A Kingston, Ont., doctor celebrated for organizing drive-thru vaccination clinics that helped thousands get shots at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is now being ordered to pay back more than $600,000 in fees for those same services.Dr. Elaine Ma said she organized 45 mass vaccination clinics that administered roughly 35,000 doses between April 2021 and the following February.Her work was recognized by the Ontario College of Family Physicians, which granted her its Award of Excellence in 202
- Canadian Press Videos
Blanchet says senators betrayed Canadians after changes made to supply management bill
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet accused senators of betraying their fellow Canadians to benefit Americans and other trade partners, after a Senate committee voted in favour of adding a major caveat to a Bloc supply management protection bill. The committee amended the bill to exempt it from applying to existing trade deals. (Nov. 7, 2024)
- Reuters
Vanguard to pay $40 million to mutual fund investors stuck with big tax bills
Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. manager of mutual fund assets, agreed to pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it stuck ordinary investors in its popular target-date retirement funds with surprisingly large tax bills. A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed on Wednesday in Philadelphia federal court, and requires a judge's approval. Investors said this caused a "stampede" into the lower-cost funds, forced higher-cost retail funds to sell assets to meet redemptions, and saddled investors who did not qualify for the lower-cost funds with large capital gains in their taxable brokerage accounts.
- South China Morning Post
TSMC halts advanced chip orders from mainland China after US export curbs evasion: source
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, told its graphics-processor and AI-accelerator clients in mainland China that the company will no longer produce advanced chips for them, according to a person familiar with the matter. TSMC said in a notice sent earlier this week that it will stop accepting orders requiring the processing of advanced nodes at 7-nanometre or smaller from those customers starting next week, according to the source, who is a
- Simply Wall St.
3 Top Dividend Stocks Offering Up To 7.8% Yield
In a week marked by busy earnings reports and mixed economic signals, global markets experienced notable volatility, with major indexes like the Nasdaq Composite and S&P MidCap 400 reaching highs before retreating. Amid these fluctuations, investors often turn to dividend stocks for their potential to provide stable income streams even when market conditions are uncertain. In this context, a good dividend stock is typically characterized by a strong track record of consistent payouts and the...
- The Canadian Press
Ontario fast-tracking several bills with little or no debate
TORONTO — Ontario is pushing through several bills with little or no debate, including one that would extend voting subsidies to political parties, which opposition leaders say points to an early election call.
- Barrons.com
Shariah-Compliant Advisor Firm Paid Athletes for Endorsements, Regulators Say. Now It Owes the SEC $250,000.
The SEC alleges that Wahed Invest promoted its practice through endorsements from professional athletes without disclosing that they weren’t clients and were compensated for their appearances.
- South China Morning Post
EU tariffs will not stop Chinese EVs from entering bloc, industry officials say at CIIE
Additional tariffs are unlikely to stop Chinese electric vehicle (EV) firms from entering the European Union (EU) because their advantages in production and price will make their products competitive abroad, according to industry officials at the world's largest trade show. These officials, speaking at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, said mainland companies are able to offer the best pure electric cars at the best prices and their development and manufacturing capabilitie
- Reuters
China-listed TV maker halts work at Russian factory over payment issues
Russia is grappling with payment issues due to Western sanctions over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine that blocked it from dollar markets and the SWIFT global payments system, particularly for transactions with China. "We have temporarily suspended the production of TVs until problems with payments to foreign suppliers of spare parts on an industrial scale are solved at the intergovernmental level," Irina Limanskaya, the factory's head of production told Reuters. "We hope that all these problems will be solved by our government very soon, which will allow us to resume production," she said, referring to the Russian government.
- South China Morning Post
Tech war: China's top chip foundry SMIC posts record revenue despite US sanction warning
China's top chip foundry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), on Thursday posted record quarterly revenue on the back of strong domestic demand for "legacy chips". The Shanghai-based chipmaker said its third-quarter revenue rose 34 per cent from a year earlier to US$2.17 billion. Net profit for the quarter reached US$148.8 million, up 58.3 per cent from a year earlier. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Kn
- Euronews
Harris allies point fingers at Biden for election defeat
Several Democrats have expressed frustration with the president for not stepping out of the race earlier, and giving Harris more time to convince voters.View on euronews
- The Canadian Press
Supreme Court charts path for reviewing validity of government regulations
OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has clarified the legal path for judges when reviewing the validity of government regulations, guidelines or other such instruments.
- Reuters
Poland signs deal for delivery of vehicles to support missile launchers
Poland signed a 1.3 billion zloty ($323.19 million) contract to purchase domestically produced accompanying vehicles for WR-40 Langusta multiple rocket launchers, Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Friday. The move is part of Poland's ongoing effort to strengthen its military capabilities in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "We will fulfill as many orders as possible, because safety and economy are absolutely key issues," said Kosiniak-Kamysz.
- Reuters
Trump win casts fresh doubts over Wall Street's China strategy
More U.S. financial firms may pull back from China, hive off local units to minimise risks or pause expansion plans on concerns about geopolitical tensions in a Donald Trump presidency, industry executives and analysts said. Mainland China was a lucrative market for Wall Street investment banks and major U.S. asset managers to expand in the decade leading up to the pandemic as the world's second-largest economy recorded double-digit economic growth. However, those firms now face risks of even more trade tensions between Beijing and Washington under a new U.S. administration with their Chinese units already reeling from faltering economic growth and regulatory changes that have hit revenues.
- The Canadian Press
Former Liberal MP warns of tough times ahead with U.S. over NATO spending target
OTTAWA — Retired Lt.-Gen. Andrew Leslie said Canada will soon face a rough ride from the U.S. for failing to meet its defence spending targets after the dramatic political comeback of president-elect Donald Trump.
- South China Morning Post
Alibaba Cloud notches big with 'China's Instagram' completing largest data migration
Alibaba Group Holding's cloud computing arm is now home to 500,000 terabytes worth of data from Chinese lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu after what the companies called the largest data migration ever, a case that could enhance the leading position of one of the country's largest tech firms in the domestic cloud market. The migration of the 500-petabyte "data lake" - a repository that stores, processes and secures large amounts of structured and unstructured data - started last November, taking a
- The Canadian Press
Women win majority of seats in New Mexico Legislature in showcase of determination and joy
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Women have won 60 seats in the New Mexico Legislature to secure the largest female legislative majority in U.S. history, stirring emotions of joy, surprise and vindication.
- USA TODAY
Election 2024 recap: An updated tally on final House races as they're called
Keeping tabs on the final tally as control of the House of Representatives remains up for grabs with dozens of races still undecided.