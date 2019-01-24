The Dolan Twins Urge Fans to Not Show Up At Their Father's Funeral

Yerin Kim
Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez - Getty Images

From Seventeen

Ethan and Grayson Dolan (a.k.a. The Dolan Twins) have urged their fans to not show up at their father's wake or funeral this week. The wake took place yesterday, January 23, while the funeral happened today.

The twins' father, Sean M. Dolan, passed away on January 19, after battling cancer for two and a half years.

Both Ethan and Grayson shared with their followers that they would take time off of social media to be with their family during this difficult time.


While many fans respected the twins' privacy, others took their father's funeral as an opportunity to plan a meetup. Shortly after the popular YouTubers announced their father's death, the hashtags #SeanDolanMeetUpParty and #SeanDolanFuneralParty surfaced on Twitter. Fans started to discuss where to meet up before the funeral, when to ask the twins for photos, and even sent out fake invites for the wake and funeral.


The twins eventually took to Twitter to address the hashtags and pleaded with fans not to crash their father's services. "The best way you could support us during this tough time is to NOT show up at our father’s wake or funeral," Ethan wrote. "thank you guys and please please please respect my wish."

Grayson retweeted his brother and added, "We want this ceremony to be an opportunity for the people who had a close connection with my Dad to say goodbye and pay their respects."



('You Might Also Like',)