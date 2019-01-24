The Dolan Twins Urge Fans to Not Show Up At Their Father's Funeral

From Seventeen

Ethan and Grayson Dolan (a.k.a. The Dolan Twins) have urged their fans to not show up at their father's wake or funeral this week. The wake took place yesterday, January 23, while the funeral happened today.



The twins' father, Sean M. Dolan, passed away on January 19, after battling cancer for two and a half years.

Life feels like a nightmare. Taking some time off to be with our family. I love you so much Dad. I’ll see you guys soon - Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) January 19, 2019

Both Ethan and Grayson shared with their followers that they would take time off of social media to be with their family during this difficult time.

I can’t believe that today actually real. It doesn’t make sense. Ethan and I are going to be taking some time off and spending it with our family. I love you guys so much thank you so much for everything. I’ll be back soon♥️ - Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) January 19, 2019





While many fans respected the twins' privacy, others took their father's funeral as an opportunity to plan a meetup. Shortly after the popular YouTubers announced their father's death, the hashtags #SeanDolanMeetUpParty and #SeanDolanFuneralParty surfaced on Twitter. Fans started to discuss where to meet up before the funeral, when to ask the twins for photos, and even sent out fake invites for the wake and funeral.





wtf is wrong with people. absolutely disgusting. pic.twitter.com/n1yDjqBIj1 - 𝖉𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖊𝖑 17 (@BIEBSMARA) January 20, 2019

The twins eventually took to Twitter to address the hashtags and pleaded with fans not to crash their father's services. "The best way you could support us during this tough time is to NOT show up at our father’s wake or funeral," Ethan wrote. "thank you guys and please please please respect my wish."

If you are a fan of Grayson and I we love you and appreciate you so much. The best way you could support us during this tough time is to NOT show up at our father’s wake or funeral. thank you guys and please please please respect my wish. - Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) January 22, 2019

Grayson retweeted his brother and added, "We want this ceremony to be an opportunity for the people who had a close connection with my Dad to say goodbye and pay their respects."







We want this ceremony to be an opportunity for the people who had a close connection with my Dad to say goodbye and pay their respects. We appreciate all of our fans so so much. Please respect My father Sean, Ethan, my family, and me send your love through social media only! - Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) January 22, 2019





('You Might Also Like',)