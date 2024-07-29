Dollar General sells produce in stores nationwide
Dollar General, a national convenience store, is trying to reduce the number of food deserts. A food desert is an area where access to healthy, affordable food is limited or even nonexistent. It also includes areas where there is a disparity between an abundance of convenience stores and supermarkets and an absence of fresh food like fruits and vegetables. Dollar General is offering produce, vegetables for making salads, and fruit to pack in school lunches.