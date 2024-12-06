Dolly Parton Announces Open Casting Call To Play Her In Broadway Musical

Dolly Parton is looking to give someone their big break as she casts the upcoming Broadway musical about her life.

The 11x Grammy winner announced an open casting call for Dolly: An Original Musical — for which she is writing the music, co-writing the book and serving as a producer — including for the titular role of Parton at all ages to portray her “at different stages of her incredible life”

“I want to give you the chance to help me bring my story to Broadway — and maybe even play me!” said Parton in a YouTube video.

“This show is a celebration of my music, my life and all the amazing people who’ve been with me along the way,” she added. “Now, we’re looking for talented performers who can capture the spirit of my journey, whether you’re an experienced theater professional or an undiscovered gem with that little special something.”

A few finalists will be selected to audition in-person for the casting director. She directed fans to DollyMusical.com to submit their audition, also encouraging them to post it online with the hashtag #SearchForDolly “so I don’t miss ’em.”

Originally titled Hello, I’m Dolly after her 1967 debut album, Parton announced the musical in June on stage at CMA Fest in Nashville, partnering with ATG Productions. She’s co-writing the book with Maria S. Schlatter, and Bartlett Sher has since been tapped to direct.

“Hello, I’m Dolly, and I lived my whole life to see this show on stage,” she said in a statement in June. “I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don’t miss it!”

