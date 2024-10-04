Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million Towards Hurricane Helene Relief: 'These Are My People'

"I really, really wish that we were all together for another reason, but we all have seen the devastation," said Parton while announcing her donation

Dolly Parton has pledged a $1 million donation to help Hurricane Helene victims after her home state of Tennessee was one of the six states affected.

On Friday, Oct. 3, the country music star and Pitman Center, Tenn. native, 78, traveled to a Walmart in Newport, Tenn., to announce that she and her East Tennessee businesses partnered with the retailer to help aid those affected.

In addition to Walmart increasing its commitment of $6 million to a $10 million donation to hurricane relief efforts, Parton will now donate $1 million to the Mountain Ways Foundation.

According to its website, the foundation is "committed to providing ongoing disaster relief, coordinating efforts with local organizations and officials to ensure that essential resources reach the most affected areas efficiently."

The music legend's $1 million donation will be matched by her East Tennessee businesses, including Dollywood Parks & Resorts, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, and the Dollywood Foundation.

"I really, really wish that we were all together for another reason, but we all have seen the devastation," said Parton during a press conference.

"I mean who knew in our little part of the country here, where I was born and raised just right down the road, that we would have this kind of devastation? And I look around, and I think: These are my mountains. These are my valleys," the "Jolene" singer continued. "These are my rivers flowing like a stream. These are my people. These mountain colored rainbows. These are my people and this is my home. "

Walmart U.S. President and CEO John Furner praised Parton for donating. "Dolly is a true American Legend and not just for the music, the art, the business, but because of her heart," he said at the press conference.

"Dolly's heart is here for these communities and people all over our great country, and with her heart is the reason she decided to make the donation and give back the way she did today and we are very grateful for you doing," Furner continued.

In addition to Tennessee, Hurricane Helene affected residents in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Virginia, with the death toll rising to over 200.

To learn more about how to help with relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts from Hurricane Helene, click here.



