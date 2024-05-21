Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to ‘Dear Friend’ and “9 to 5” Costar Dabney Coleman After His Death

"I will miss him greatly as many people will," the country singer said of the late, Emmy-winning actor

Disney/Getty Dolly Parton and Dabney Coleman in 1988

Dolly Parton is remembering her friend and 9 to 5 costar Dabney Coleman after his death on May 16. He was 92.

On Monday, May 20, the country music legend, 78, shared a special tribute to the late actor.

“Dabney was a great actor and he became a dear friend,” Parton began in a social media message posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. “He taught me so much when I was doing my first movie, 9 to 5.”

The “Jolene” songstress went on about qualities of his that she cherished the most.

Apic/Getty Dolly Parton and Dabney Coleman in '9 to 5'

“He was funny, deep and smart,” she wrote of Coleman. “We remained friends through the years and I will miss him greatly as many people will.”

The pair costarred in the 1980 comedy, which followed “three female secretaries who decide to get revenge on their tyrannical, sexist boss by abducting him and running the business themselves,” per a synopsis. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin starred in the film as Parton’s coworkers.

On Friday, Tomlin, 84, also shared her condolences via social media. “We just loved him," she wrote on X.

Included in her post was a photo of her and Coleman during a scene from 9 to 5. The actress was dressed as Disney’s Snow White while portraying the character Violet Newstead. She kneeled beside a startled-looking Coleman, who was sitting in a chair as her hateful boss, Franklin Hart Jr.

According to a statement provided by Coleman's daughter Quincy Coleman, the Emmy-winning actor, who had appeared in more than 60 projects in his six-decade career, died at his home in Santa Monica, Calif.

Columbia Pictures/Getty (left to right): Dustin Hoffman, Dabney Coleman and George Gaynes in 'Tootsie'

"My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity,” Quincy said. “As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery."

"A teacher, a hero and a king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy eternally," she continued.

In addition to his famed role in 9 to 5, Coleman's other credits include Tootsie, You've Got Mail and The Beverly Hillbillies — which Parton and Tomlin also starred in. His television career included roles in Buffalo Bill and Boardwalk Empire. Coleman also voiced several characters in animated shows and movies, including Principal Prickly in Disney's animated series Recess.

Coleman is survived by his sister, Beverly Coleman McCall; his children Meghan, Kelly, Randy, and Quincy Coleman; and grandchildren Hale and Gabe Torrance, Luie Freundl, and Kai and Coleman Biancaniello.

