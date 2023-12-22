Dolly Parton says Botox and fillers are worthwhile despite month off work

Dolly Parton said she 'does not go to extremes' with cosmetic enhancement - Ian Halperin/UPI Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News

Dolly Parton says having Botox and fillers is worth it even though it can require a month off work to look “normal” again.

The 77-year-old country singer is the rare celebrity who cheerfully admits to cosmetic enhancement.

In an interview with Saga magazine, Parton admitted that procedures can sometimes have side-effects that keep her from going out in public.

“If something is bagging or sagging or dragging, I’ll tuck it, suck it or pluck it, she said.

“Every now and then you’ll get a hematoma, or sometimes with fillers and Botox you can get too much and have to wait until the swelling goes down to look normal again.

“It means instead of being back at work in two weeks, it’s a month.”

‘So many crazy rumours’

Parton said she had heard “so many crazy rumours” about herself over the years, including that she had had affairs “with everybody I’ve ever worked with”.

However, she said the most ridiculous gossip concerned her appearance: “The worst stories were ones that my back was broke because my boobs were so heavy.”

A decade ago, Parton was asked why she had cosmetic surgery and replied: “Because I need it. Why does anybody get it?”

‘I am not a natural beauty’

She expanded: “Because I am in showbusiness. I am not a natural beauty. And I am on camera all the time. I don’t go to extremes with it. I just do little bits and pieces, just to try and keep things touched up. Just tweaking.”

The Tennessee-born star was asked by Saga if she regretted not having children. She has been married to her husband, Carl Dean, since 1966.

‘God didn’t let me have children’

She said: “I haven’t missed it like I thought I might. When you’re a young couple, you think you’re going to have kids but it just wasn’t one of those burning things for me. I had my career and my music and I was travelling.

“If I’d had kids, I’d have stayed at home with them, I’m sure, and worried myself to death about them. With everything that’s going on, I’d hate to be bringing a child into this world right now.”

She added: “I always say God didn’t let me have children so that all kids could be mine.”

Miley Cyrus said Parton, her godmother, had taught her 'never to behave like a diva' - Billy Bennight/ZUMA Press Wire

Parton has a number of godchildren including Miley Cyrus, who began her career as a child star in Disney series Hannah Montana before becoming a pop star.

‘She’s taught me how you treat people’

Cyrus, 31, has said that Parton was a strong influence on her, teaching her never to behave like a diva.

“Dolly Parton’s my godmother. She’s taught me a lot about how you treat people,” she said. “She always says ‘hi’ to the person on the bottom of the call sheet. I love that.”

