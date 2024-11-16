Dolly Parton's brother dies aged 82

Dolly Parton's older brother has passed away.

David Parton died at his home in White Pine, Tennessee on Friday (15.11.24), aged 82, but a cause of death has not yet been revealed.

An obituary read: "David Parton age 82 of White Pine, formerly of Sevierville, passed away at his home Friday, November 15, 2024."

David's sister, Stella, has already paid a heartfelt tribute to her sibling on social media.

Stella said on X: "My brother David passed away peacefully this morning. It’s never easy to say goodbye to a loved one, but he got his angel wings and is now at peace."

Stella also announced the news on her Facebook page.

She said: "It’s never easy to lose a loved one. My wonderful brother David Parton passed in the early hours of the morning."

David was was a retired bridge builder superintendent, and was one of Dolly's 11 siblings who were born to Robert and Avie Lee Parton. The country music icon has yet to make any public comment about her brother's passing.

But in 2021, Dolly took to social media to announce the passing of her brother Randy, who died from cancer aged 67.

She wrote on Facebook at the time: "My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms."