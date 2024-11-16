Dolly Patron’s Older Brother David Wilburn Dies at 82, Sister Stella Parton Says: 'He Got His Angel Wings'

Dolly's sister Stella shared the news of their brother's death in social media posts on Nov. 15

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Dolly and David Parton in 1980.

Dolly Parton’s brother David Wilburn has died. He was 82.

The singer’s sister Stella Parton, 75, announced the passing of their brother in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Nov. 15.

“My brother David passed away peacefully this morning,” the 75-year-old wrote. “It’s never easy to say goodbye to a loved one but he got his angel wings and is now at peace.”

Stella wrote in a separate post on Facebook, “It’s never easy to lose a loved one,” adding that her brother died “in the early hours of the morning.” On Threads, she wrote, "My brother David left us this morning. He finally got his angel wings. RIP dear soul. Love you forever."

An obituary posted online on Nov. 15 confirmed that Wilburn, detailed as David W. Parton, “passed away at his home” on Friday, Nov. 15 in White Pine, Tenn. The cause of death was not given.

Jason Kempin/Getty Dolly's brother David has died (pictured in November 2023)

Dolly, 78, has not yet shared any public comments on the death of her brother.

PEOPLE has reached out to Stella and Dolly’s representatives for further comment.

At the time of his death, Wilburn was a retired bridge builder superintendent at Simpson Construction. He had worked around Tennessee in the Kingsport, Johnson City, and Knoxville areas, according to the obituary.

“The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. David McNabney, Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, his Cornerstone caregiver, Aubrie Smith & caregiver, Robin Schmidt,” it read.

Wilburn was one of the 11 Parton siblings and the second oldest of the six brothers and five sisters. They include Willadeene, 84, Coy, 81, Dolly, Robert Jr., 76, Stella, Cassie, 73, Randy (deceased), Larry (deceased), Floyd (deceased) and Freida, 67, and Rachel, 65.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Dolly and her sister Stella Parton pictured in 2015

Unlike his famous sisters, Wilburn kept out of the spotlight during his lifetime.

As well as his siblings, he also survived by his wife of 45 years, Kay Parton, two daughters Donna and Dena, and Lucas who is described in the obituary as a "nephew/son," as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be a funeral held on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Leadvale Baptist Church in White Pine attended by family and friends.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock Dolly's pictured with her late brother Randy who died from cancer in 2021

Wilburn's death comes nearly four years after the death of his brother Randy from cancer at 67 in 2021 and six years after his brother Floyd, who died in December 2018 at 61.

Dolly previously wrote in a statement on Facebook about Randy's passing, "My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time."

"We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms."