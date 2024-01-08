Dolphins’ 2024 schedule now set; here’s the home and road lineup. And Dolphins notes

The Dolphins need to learn how to beat winning teams because they will potentially have more of them on next year’s schedule, which was firmed up late Sunday night.

After going 1-5 this season against teams with winning records, Miami next season will face nine games against teams coming off winning seasons.

Besides playing Buffalo, New England and the Jets at home in 2024, the Dolphins also will welcome Jacksonville, Tennessee, Arizona and San Francisco to Hard Rock Stadium. Miami learned its final 2024 home opponent on Sunday night: the Las Vegas Raiders, the AFC West team that finished in the same position as the Dolphins in the AFC East.

As for the 2024 road schedule, the Dolphins will play at Houston, at Indianapolis, at the Rams, at Seattle, at Buffalo, at New England and at the Jets. Miami will also visit the Cleveland and Green Bay because those teams, like the Dolphins, finished second in their division.

All AFC teams have eight home games and nine road games next season. The Dolphins reportedly have a good chance of being assigned a game in Brazil, where they have some marketing rights. Ideally for Miami, the Dolphins would play one of their nine road games — as opposed to one of their eight homes games - in Brazil.

The Dolphins are increasing ticket prices but declined to say the overall percentage increase for 2024. But a source said the biggest percentage increase involves the highest-demand seats; the Dolphins have very large waiting lists for those seats. The less expensive seats have much smaller increases because the team wants to keep a certain number of seats affordable for fans and ensure that fans can attend at variable entry points.

The Dolphins will play at Kansas City in a wild card playoff game at 8 p.m. Saturday, on NBC 6 in South Florida and the streaming service Peacock nationally.

QUICK HITS

▪ With 108 rushing yards against Buffalo, the Dolphins finished the season with 2,308 rushing yards as a team. This is the first time since 2002 the Dolphins have rushed for more than 2,300 yards in a season. All other times that Miami has done this occurred in the 1970s.

▪ Miami finished the season with a 5.06 rushing average, which breaks the team record of 5.00 set in 1971. On Sunday, the Dolphins averaged 5.4 yards on 20 carries in its 21-14 loss to Buffalo.

▪ The Dolphins started their 12th different offensive line combination of the season tonight — second most in the NFL (behind the Jets)– and allowed just three quarterback hits on Sunday. They led the NFL in fewest QB hits allowed this year with 59, 10 fewer than the No. 2 team (Philadelphia) relinquished.

▪ The Dolphins enter the postseason with an 11-game takeaway streak, the longest active streak in the NFL. No other team has a streak longer than six games.

▪ Rookie running back De’Von Achane 11 touchdowns scored this season — eight receiving and three rushing — were tied for the most by any rookie in the league, with Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

▪ Zach Sieler became the first defensive tackle in Dolphins history to produce 10 sacks in a season.

▪ Christian Wilkins’ nine sacks this season are second most in Dolphins history by a defensive tackle.