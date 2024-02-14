Dolphins donate gear to Palm Beach County's newest girls flag football team
The Miami Dolphins and Nike partner with Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School to promote the newest girls flag football team in Palm Beach County.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said on Wednesday that his push of head coach Andy Reid during Super Bowl LVIII was “definitely unacceptable.”
Kanye West seemingly hoped to upstage Taylor Swift and reignite their age-old feud at last weekend’s Super Bowl — but the “Anti-Hero” singer reportedly thwarted his alleged plans. The newly minted 14-time Grammy winner, 34, allegedly got the embattled “Heartless” rapper, 46, booted from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after learning he’d purchased seats in front of her suite for the showdown ...
The chaos at the Phoenix Open forced organizers to halt admission and alcohol sales on Saturday.
Chad Hobbs captured a scene of lion cubs playing at MalaMala Game Reserve in South Africa, and the cute footage was shared with LatestSightings.com.
Rowdy galleries and hecklers rankled golfers like Zach Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Billy Horschel on Saturday at TPC Scottsdale
The coach celebrated his second consecutive NFL championship with a fast food favorite
Dana White explains why Conor McGregor has yet to return.
This 2024 MLB season will be dominated by talk of one superteam – but what's your club's outlook?
Golfweek has learned this veteran caddie has been chosen by Woods for the plum assignment at Riviera.
Patrik Laine and his agency criticized an insensitive comment about suicide made on a podcast Monday in reference to the Columbus Blue Jackets forward, who is currently receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Octagon Hockey, in a statement posted to social media Tuesday, said it was disappointed in the “reprehensible remark” about Laine being away from the team because he was contemplating a “Remington retirement,” which refers to suicide. Laine, in a social media post of hi
Nike took over as the league's official uniform supplier in 2020. But MLB players aren't exactly into the 2024 edition of their uniforms.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays begin spring training this week looking ahead to the 2024 season while trying to erase the memory of their latest post-season exit. The first official workout is set for Thursday at the Player Development Complex as the team prepares for the Grapefruit League opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Feb. 24. The Blue Jays, who have been swept in the wild-card round in three of the last four years, will kick off the regular season on March 28 at Tampa Bay.
Chael Sonnen doesn't like that Jon Jones outed the UFC by revealing they called him to headline UFC 300.
Andy Reid has three Super Bowl wins to his name, but his salary is only the third-highest of any coach in his division. That has to change.
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs are bracing to play their next several games without top defenseman Morgan Rielly, who could be facing a lengthy suspension. He has an in-person hearing with the NHL’s department of player safety scheduled for Tuesday in New York. An in-person hearing allows the league to suspend Rielly for six or more games. Rielly cross-checked Ridly Greig up high in retaliation for the Ottawa Senators player firing a slap shot into an empty net with 5.1 seconds left in t
Woods' goal this year is to play one event a month through the majors season.
Another free agent is off the board with Jorge Soler signing with the San Francisco Giants. Here's the latest news in MLB free agency.
Hamilton, 39, will leave Mercedes at the end of the year to replace the Spaniard in 2025.
Dinwiddie signed with the Lakers after clearing waivers on Saturday.
TORONTO — As the clock wound down on a demoralizing loss to the lowly San Antonio Spurs, Scottie Barnes left the Toronto Raptors' bench and headed to the locker room. Barnes's frustration was obvious after rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama had a triple-double to power San Antonio past Toronto 122-99 on Monday night. But leaving the courtside area with a few seconds left to play is considered poor form in basketball, especially for a player considered the future of the Raptors franchise and part