Dolphins elevate LB Melvin Ingram from practice squad ahead of Cowboys game

The Dolphins on Saturday elevated outside linebacker Melvin Ingram and rookie cornerback Ethan Bonner from the practice squad for Sunday’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s the second elevation of the season for Bonner, who made his NFL debut last week in Miami’s 30-0 shutout win against the New York Jets.

Bonner, an undrafted rookie, played 13 snaps on special teams and played 11 defensive snaps late in the blowout victory. He recorded one tackle and a pass breakup.

With defensive backs Jevon Holland, Elijah Campbell and Cam Smith questionable to play, Bonner could once again contribute on special teams.

It’s the first elevation of the season for Ingram, who joined the Dolphins on Dec. 14 and could make his season debut after a stint with the team in 2022. With defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah questionable to play because of a hamstring injury, Ingram could provide depth for Miami’s pass rush. Ingram recorded six sacks for the Dolphins’ last season, which ranked second on the team.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys downgraded starting left tackle Tyron Smith to out because of a back injury.

Smith, who is rated the No. 3 offensive tackle this season by Pro Football Focus, was originally listed as doubtful to play. Chuma Edoga is expected to start in place of Smith.