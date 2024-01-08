Dolphins fall to Bills, move on to Chiefs in playoffs

CBC
Burke Dales, a former Calgary Stampeders football player, has passed away at the age of 46.Dales, originally from Collingwood, Ont., played for the Stampeders for seven seasons from 2005 to 2011, and was part of Calgary's Grey Cup championship team in 2008.A Canadian Football League (CFL) all-star punter with a career 45.6-yard average, Dales made Calgary his home following his CFL retirement.Friends of Dales say he will be remembered for more than his impressive kicking style and football achie