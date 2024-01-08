Dolphins fall to Bills, move on to Chiefs in playoffs

The Canadian Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick is open to letting someone else handle personnel duties if he remains with the New England Patriots. The Patriots coach also confirmed Monday during his season-ending new conference that he remains under contract, though he didn't specify the length of its current terms. New England's 17-3 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday cemented a 4-13 record for the Patriots, Belichick's worst record in his 29-year NFL head coaching career. It's left his status for n