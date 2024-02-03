Dolphins hiring Ravens assistant Anthony Weaver to be new defensive coordinator

The Dolphins are hiring Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver to be their next defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports, ending their search to replace Vic Fangio.

Weaver, who turns 44 in July, just completed his third season coaching in Baltimore. He served as the Texans defensive coordinator in 2020, a season in which a Houston defense without a lot of top-end talent ranked 27th in points allowed and tied for 29th in yards per play allowed.

Weaver has coached for 12 seasons in the NFL, also spending time with the Bills, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. He was on the same Cleveland staff as Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel in 2014; Weaver was the defensive line coach and McDaniel was the wide receivers coach.

Weaver is a fast-rising candidate for head-coaching opportunities, having interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders for their vacancies. Last offseason, he led the Ravens’ search committee for their offensive coordinator which culminated in Baltimore hiring Todd Monken. Weaver is viewed as a strong communicator who relates well to his players.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke glowingly of Weaver on Friday.

“He’ll be a great head coach,” Harbaugh said. “He didn’t get hired this cycle and great coaches got hired but some day some people are going to look back and they’re going to say, ‘Man we had a chance to hire Anthony Weaver.’ I guarantee you that. They’re going to see they missed their chance. And the next time around, somebody’s not going to miss their chance.”

Weaver joined Baltimore’s staff in 2021 as run game coordinator/defensive line coach and then was promoted to assistant head coach in 2022. Since 2021, the Ravens have allowed the third-fewest rushing yards in the NFL. And under Weaver’s tutelage, fourth-year player Justin Madubuike broke out for Baltimore’s top-ranked defense in 2023. Madubuike recorded a career-high 13 sacks, which led all interior linemen. Madubuike was also named to the Pro Bowl and a second-team All-Pro selection for the first time in his career.

Jan 5, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive line coach Anthony Weaver against the Indianapolis Colts during the AFC Wild Card at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Mark J. Rebilas/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A second-round pick of the Ravens in 2002, Weaver played sevens season in Baltimore and Houston, recording 265 tackles and 15.5 sacks.

Weaver was the Dolphins’ pick of eight known candidates to publicly surface for the position. Miami also expressed interest in former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, outside linebackers coach Ryan Slowik, linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich, former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Texans linebackers coach Chris Kiffin and Los Angeles Rams linebackers Chris Shula, the son of Dolphins legendary coach Don Shula.

Babich and Chris Shula both stayed with their respective teams and received promotions to defensive coordinator. Frazier is reportedly joining the Seattle Seahawks as assistant head coach.

Weaver becomes the third defensive coordinator McDaniel will have in as many seasons, succeeding Fangio and Josh Boyer, who was a holdover from Brian Flores’ staff.

Weaver will inherit a talented defense that had its first top-10 finish in 2010 but faces potential roster turnover and significant injuries to key contributors.

Defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis, outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and safety DeShon Elliott are among the notable defenders who can become unrestricted free agents. And cornerback Xavien Howard’s future in Miami has been questioned as he has no more guaranteed money on his contract.

Edge rushers Bradley Chubb (ACL) and Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) also sustained severe lower-body injuries that have put their availability for the start of the 2024 season up in the air.

This story may be updated.