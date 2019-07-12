Dolphins Join Paddling Surfers Near Australia's Bondi Beach

Dolphins joined a group of paddling surfers in the waters of Australia’s Tamarama Beach in Bondi, New South Wales, on July 9.

Jason K Iggleden of Drone Shark App, an app local beachgoers use to avoid the region’s thriving shark population, recorded drone footage capturing the event.

In the video, the dolphins weave through a group of paddling surfers, then jump out of the sea as waves come in.

Iggleden posted the video to Instagram and Facebook with the caption, “Wow these beautiful dolphins gave the surfers an awesome show this morning at Tamarama Beach.”

Tamarama Beach is about half a mile south of Bondi Beach. Credit: Jason K Iggleden via Storyful