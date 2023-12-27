Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Sanders made all five of his field-goal attempts in Miami’s 22-20 win over the Cowboys, including a career-high 57-yarder and the game-winning 29-yardage kick as time expired.

Sanders also made kicks from 52 and 54 yards, becoming the first kicker in team history to make three 50-plus yard field goals in the same game.

It’s Sanders’ fifth career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor. He’s the third player in Dolphins history to win five AFC player of the week awards since they began in 1984. Only quarterback Dan Marino (18 times) and defensive end Jason Taylor (seven times) have more.

Sanders becomes the sixth Dolphin to win Player of the Week honors this season, joining quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.