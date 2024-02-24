Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips gives update on recovery from Achilles injury

Jaelan Phillips couldn’t participate in the bike ride at the Dolphins’ Challenge Cancer Event on Saturday like he normally does, but he had a wide smile on his face as he noted he was no longer riding a scooter or wearing a boot to get around.

The Dolphins’ outside linebacker wouldn’t go as far as to say he’s ahead of schedule after tearing his Achilles on Nov. 24, but he was optimistic about the progress he’s made.

“I don’t know what the schedule is,” said Phillips, who served as co-chair for the annual fundraiser event this year. “All I know is I feel strong. I feel great. It’s been an exciting rehab. It’s been awesome so far.”

Phillips was having a promising third season in the NFL until he tore his Achilles against the New York Jets on Black Friday. Before the injury, Phillips had recorded a sack in five straight games. But Phillips’ injury was one of several that undercut a Dolphins’ defense as Miami lost in the wild-card round for the second straight season.

There has been no timeline given for Phillips’ return but given the nature and date of the injury, his availability for the start of the 2024 season is uncertain.

“It’s definitely been different,” Phillips said of his rehab. “But it’s something that’s been new to me because I’ve never had a lower-extremity injury like that, long-term at least. So, it’s been cool. It’s been a new experience, learning my body and figuring out what to do, what’s best for me. It’s been great.”

Miami Dolphins linebacker David Long, linebacker Jaelan Phillips, and former Miami Dolphins player Zack Thomas pose for a photo during the Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIV event at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, February 24, 2024. The DCC unites the community with 100 percent of participant raised-funds going towards life-saving cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Earlier in February, Phillips posted a video to social media of himself walking without a boot for the first time since surgery.

“I honestly haven’t had any bad days throughout this whole process,” he said. “Since surgery, I’ve been locked in and just motivated to get back for the season.”

The Dolphins have a May 2 deadline to exercise the fifth-year option for Phillips, who was selected with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Picking up Phillips’ option would extend his rookie contract through the 2026 season with a fully guaranteed $13.25 million base salary.

Whenever Phillips does return to the field, he’s expected to be a foundational piece of a defense that will be led by new coordinator Anthony Weaver.

“I think he’s a great guy,” Phillips said. “He seems really down to earth, family guy, and we’ve had some great conversations together getting to know each other, really.”

Phillips will also be returning to a defense that will look significantly different from the last time he was on the field. The Dolphins on Friday released defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and also informed cornerback Xavien Howard, the team’s longest-tenured player, that they are releasing him after eight seasons in Miami.

“It’s going to be tough because, me personally, Emmanuel is somebody who had me under his wings since I came in as a rookie,” Phillips said. “So, it’s really unfortunate to see him go, but the team is going to rally behind each other and I think we’re going to do great things, regardless. But definitely going to miss my brothers.

“Same thing goes for ‘X.’ Those were staples on this team for quite a while. That’s how life is. That’s how the NFL is, unfortunately, but we’ve got to adjust.”