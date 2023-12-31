Dolphins miss out on top seed in blowout loss to Ravens, setting up must-win game vs. Bills

For all the talk of last year’s thrilling comeback win in Baltimore, the Dolphins were adamant that Sunday’s matchup, back at M&T Bank Stadium, marked a new year with different teams that had grown since that moment.

But the half-time deficit that Miami faced — 15 — was just one point greater than the one they overcame in Week 2 of the 2022 season. And the Dolphins again faced a three-score deficit entering the fourth quarter.

But the late-game heroics that guided the Dolphins to the second-largest comeback in franchise history wouldn’t return this time around, as Miami was dealt a 56-19 loss that eliminated the team from contention for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

The defeat also sets up a must-win game in Week 18 for the Dolphins (11-5), who will host the Buffalo Bills (10-6) for the AFC East title, after Buffalo defeated the New England Patriots, 27-21, to come within one game of the division lead.

On the opening possession of the game, the Dolphins looked ready for a road test against a team viewed by many as the class of not only the AFC but the NFL. Miami quickly worked its way downfield on an eight-play, 75-yard drive capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

But the Ravens responded with a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, as quarterback Lamar Jackson found running back Justice Hill for a 20-yard score to tie the game to 7.

Miami was back in the red zone on its ensuing drive, but wide receiver Tyreek Hill dropped a third-down pass in the end zone after finding a crease in Baltimore’s defense. The Dolphins settled for a field goal and the 10-7 lead marked the last time the team would have the advantage.

From that point, the Ravens outscored the Dolphins, 46-12. The 56 points given up are the most the Dolphins have allowed in a game since Week 17 of the 2022 season when Miami lost 56-26 to the Buffalo Bills.

Jackson threw for five touchdowns and had a perfect passer rating in a performance that likely sealed his second league Most Valuable Player award.

Any hope of a second-half comeback quickly went away when Miami, trailing 28-13, allowed a 78-yard kickoff return, which was quickly turned into a touchdown pass from Jackson to tight end Isaiah Likely. Miami got a takeaway after defensive lineman Zach Sieler, a former Raven, stripped running back Gus Edwards and safety Jevon Hollan recovered. BU Tagoailoa threw an interception to safety Geno Stone on the next play.

The Dolphins trailed 35-13 at the beginning of the fourth quarter and made it a two-possession game after Tagovailoa’s 1-yard touchdown pass to rookie running back De’Von Achane.

But Miami’s defense had no answers for Jackson and Baltimore’s offense. The Ravens worked back down the field and Jackson threw his fifth touchdown pass of the afternoon, giving Baltimore a 42-19 lead.

As much as the Week 17 matchup was a clash of two of the best teams in the AFC, it was also a battle of attrition for squads who entered the game with multiple key contributors out because of injury and saw more starters go down.

Miami entered the game without wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Raheem Mostert, and watched cornerback Xavien Howard carted to the locker room with a foot injury in the first quarter. Later, with the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was carted to the locker room with a knee injury.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who completed 22 of 38 passes for 237 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, also sustained a shoulder injury and sat out the final minutes of the game as Mike White took over.

