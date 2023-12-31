Dolphins, Ravens missing key contributors for AFC clash. Who’s active, who’s not

The Dolphins are facing the Ravens in Baltimore for a pivotal AFC matchup that could decide home-field advantage but both teams will do so a bit undermanned.

Running back Raheem Mostert, who was listed as questionable to play, is inactive because of injuries to his knee and ankle. Miami joins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was already ruled out because of a high ankle sprain, as offensive starters who will be sidelined.

Mostert sustained the injuries in the team’s win against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Friday said Mostert, who only practiced on Friday as a limited participant, had a “good week” and was the player he was “least worried about.” Running backs coach Eric Studesville also said he anticipated Mostert would play.

However, Mostert, who entered Week 17 ranking fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,012) will miss his first game of the season.

Miami will get reinforcements on defense, though. Safety Jevon Holland, who has missed the last four games with sprained MCLs in his knees, is active and will play for the first time since Black Friday.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was a late addition to the injury report Friday and listed as questionable because of a knee injury, is also active. Offensive linemen Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenbeg and Lester Cotton, and cornerback Xavien Howard are also active.

Right guard Robert Hunt, who was listed as doubtful because of a hamstring injury, is inactive for the fourth straight game.

The Dolphins also made the following players inactive: defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, tight end Tyler Kroft and nd quarterback Skylar Thompson (emergency QB).

The Ravens will be without standout safety Kyle Hamilton, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Hamilton is inactive because of a knee injury.

Cornerback Brandon Stephens (ankle) and right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad) are also inactive because.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers, an NSU University alumnus and Broward County native, is active despite being listed as questionable because of a calf injury.

The Ravens also made the following players inactive: quarterbacks Josh Johnson (emergency QB) and Malik Cunningham, cornerback Damarion Williams and guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu.