Dolphins re-sign guard Wynn, who was very good before Week 7 injury

The Dolphins on Monday agreed to a new deal with offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, who played very well at left guard for Miami before a season-ending quadriceps injury in Week 7 at Philadelphia.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Wynn’s one-year deal to stay with the Dolphins.

Before his injury, Wynn was exceptional as a pass blocker; he permitted no sacks and four pressures in 224 pass blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Except for former teammate Robert Hunt, no NFL guard who pass blocked that many snaps permitted fewer pressures in 2023.

PFF gave him a much lower run blocking grade -- 96th among 100 guards.

Wynn, 28, came to the Dolphins last spring after playing 43 games and starting 40 in four seasons for the Patriots, primarily as a tackle. He was New England’s first round pick, 23rd overall, out of Georgia in 2018.

Based on his story start to last season, the 6-2, 310-pound Wynn likely will be the clear front-runner to start at left guard.

With Hunt’s departure to Carolina, right guard could be a competition among Liam Eichenberg, Rob Jones, Lester Cotton and any veterans or rookies added in the draft process.

Several players with guard potential are projected for the Dolphins’ draft range at 21, including Oregon’s Jackson-Powers Johnson and several offensive tackles with guard flexibility.