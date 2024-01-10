Dolphins sign Justin Houston, now have three ex-Chiefs pass rushers for playoff game

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going to do his best Saturday night to avoid meeting a trio of former Chiefs teammates.

The Miami Dolphins added pass rusher Justin Houston ahead of their AFC Wild Card game against the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo.

The Dolphins made the move after announcing linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel (foot injury) and Jerome Baker (wrist injury) would miss Saturday’s game against the Chiefs, per the Miami Herald. Both were hurt Sunday night against Buffalo.

Van Ginkel had six sacks this season for the Dolphins. Bradley Chubb, who led Miami with 11 sacks, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Dolphins’ Week 17 loss to the Ravens.

That’s why the Dolphins signed Houston, who turns 35 on Jan. 21. He appeared in seven games with the Panthers this season and had a half-sack.

Houston’s NFL career began after being chosen in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. In eight seasons in Kansas City, Houston had 78 1/2 sacks, and he was teammates with Mahomes in 2017 and 2018.

Houston is the third Dolphins outside linebacker to have played with the Chiefs. One is Emmanuel Ogbah, who has 5 1/2 sacks this season. He spent one year with the Chiefs (2019).

The other is Melvin Ingram, who was with the Chiefs for part of the 2021 season. Ingram has 1 1/2 sacks for the Dolphins.

All three hope to get reacquainted with Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium.