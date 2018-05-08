Dolphins spotted surfing off Cornish coast

Amazing footage of dolphins surfing off the coast of Cornwall.

The clip, captured on May 5, in Gwenver, West Cornwall shows a pod of dolphins leaping out of the water as they swim close to the shore.

The filmer, Charlie Gilman, said: "They spent around half an hour playing in the surf and swimming around the bay while we watched."

"I regularly surf at Sennen and see a number of dolphins whilst in the water, however it was very rare to see them jumping in the surf so close to shore."