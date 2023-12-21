Dolphins 'in Their Thousands' Greet Tourists Off Eastern Cape

A cruise company showcasing the local marine life of Algoa Bay in South Africa got more than they bargained for recently, as a pack of common bottlenose dolphins, which they estimated to number “in their thousands”, raced alongside their boat.

The stupendous video was recorded by a staff member of Raggy Charters and shows an incredible number of dolphins stampeding alongside the boat.

The city of Port Elizabeth, adjacent Algoa Bay, was nicknamed “bottlenose dolphin capital of the world”, after scientific research conducted in the 1990s counted some 20,000 of them locally. Credit: Raggy Charters – Marine-Eco Cruises via Storyful