Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa leaves game against Ravens late with shoulder injury

Quarterback Tua Tagoviloa left the Miami Dolphins’ game in the final minutes of their 56-19 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a left shoulder injury sustained while making a routine slide on a fourth-down run.

Mike White entered at quarterback on the Dolphins’ following drive and immediately turned the ball over on a fumble on the first play.

At the time of the injury, Tagovailoa had completed 22 of 38 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Tagovailoa’s health and availability have been paramount for him this season and a big reason the Dolphins have secured a playoff berth.

This story will be updated.