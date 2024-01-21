Dom Smith on Brentford win over Nottingham Forest as Ivan Toney returned
Dom Smith on Brentford win over Nottingham Forest as Ivan Toney returned
Dom Smith on Brentford win over Nottingham Forest as Ivan Toney returned
Don't take a vacation from making your roster better. Check out these great pickups who can help you for the rest of the season.
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is no stranger to a McDonald's drive-thru, as evidenced by a recent photo. But what, exactly, is his go-to order?
Following through on a warning earlier this month, Authentic Brands Group has revoked Sports Illustrated‘s license to publish due to a missed payment. As a result of the move, the entire staff of the 70-year-old print and online publication was notified on Friday that their jobs were being eliminated. “We appreciate the work and efforts …
Owen Tippett's spinning score for the Philadelphia Flyers was called "filthy" for good reason.
With the Buffalo Bills set to host the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, it’s still uncertain whether Taylor Swift will make the trip to snowy Western New York to watch beau Travis Kelce play against the Bills. However fans will have the opportunity to dine on Taylor Swift-inspired menu items.
It's one thing for the UFC to condone Sean Strickland's goon-like behavior, but shouldn't ESPN have a higher standard?
Tyrrell Hatton has emerged as LIV Golf’s primary target after Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard rejected offers from the Saudi-funded circuit.
"We're playing golf over here."
The Hurricanes have added a goalie with 51 games of NHL experience to back up Antti Raanta, ostensibly until Pyotr Kochetkov returns from concussion protocol.
NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Panthers forward William Lockwood was suspended three games by the NHL on Saturday for goalie interference. Lockwood was punished for hitting Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury when the goalie went behind the net to play a puck that was dumped in early in the first period of the Panthers' 6-4 loss to the Wild on Friday night. In explaining the suspension, the NHL said Lockwood's shoulder-to-head hit on Fleury was ‘reckless.’ He received a minor penalty on the play at 2:13. dur
Hailey Davidson beat 24 players in the three-round event earlier this week.
Jennifer Botterill caused a dust-up in the hockey world when she challenged her co-commentator's views on the game’s revenge culture live on television. The hockey analyst talked to The National’s Ian Hanomansing about the reaction to viral discussion and what it’s like to shake up norms in the male-dominated sport.
What is TaylorMade up to?
Bills Mafia answered the call. The Bills said hundreds of shovelers showed up ready to help clear the stadium. The team said it is overwhelmed by the support.
After nearly five hours on court, veteran Adrian Mannarino was celebrating a huge win over young gun Ben Shelton and was asked: “You’ve won more titles after your 34th birthday than before, what’s the key?”
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is out of the Australian Open after a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 third-round loss to 50th-ranked Linda Noskova on Saturday. Swiatek is a four-time major winner but has never been past the semifinals at Melbourne Park. The 19-year-old Noskova is playing in the main draw of the Australian Open for the first time. Swiatek beat 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and 2022 finalist Danielle Collins in the first two rounds and was on an 18-match winning stre
Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes summed up his team's 6-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday in simple fashion. "We found a way to win," the captain said after Vancouver twice gave away leads to Toronto but still emerged on top. "Our power play found a way." Third-period power-play goals by J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson helped the Canucks defeat the visiting Maple Leafs. The Canucks have scored four power-play goals in the last three games. “It's not always about the goals
The Alberta Junior Hockey League, apparently caught off guard by the defection of five teams, has scratched four games from its schedule while it evaluates further implications. The Blackfalds Bulldogs, Brooks Bandits, Okotoks Oilers, Sherwood Park Crusaders and Spruce Grove Saints have joined the neighbouring B.C. Hockey League. The AJHL, which said Saturday it had received no official notice from the five teams, cancelled four weekend games. The Olds Grizzlys were supposed to have played the B
As the icicles formed on Andy Reid’s bushy moustache and players huddled around heaters, the true nature of the frosty weather in Kansas City set in.
Is PGA Tour Champions ready for Tiger Woods?