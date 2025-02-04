Dom Smith On Chelsea 2-1 West Ham

Chelsea struggled back from a goal down to beat Graham Potter's West Ham United 2-1 on Monday, with a second-half strike from substitute Pedro Neto and an own goal by Aaron Wan-Bissaka lifting them to fourth place in the Premier League.Jarrod Bowen, in his first game back after a month out with a foot fracture, put the Hammers ahead when he pounced on a back pass by defender Levi Colwill three minutes before halftime and fired a left-foot shot past Filip Jorgensen in Chelsea's goal.