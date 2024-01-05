Dom Smith reacts to Crystal Palace's 0-0 draw with Everton in the FA Cup
The cascading rain subsided just in time for the FA Cup third round’s very extended weekend to get underway at Selhurst Park, but neither Crystal Palace nor visitors Everton could summon anything remotely resembling cup magic. They’ll do it all again at Goodison Park after a goalless draw.Eberechi Eze — Palace’s creative spark in the absence of last Saturday’s injured match-winner against Brentford, Michael Olise — endured a mixed night under the lights, and it was the same for the Eagles more broadly.