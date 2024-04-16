Domantas Sabonis speaks out before Kings vs. Warriors game
Sacramento King Domantas Sabonis shares his thoughts before the play-in tournament against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
Sacramento King Domantas Sabonis shares his thoughts before the play-in tournament against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
NEW YORK — DeMar DeRozan got what he wanted — away from OG Anunoby. It’s overtime of the regular-season finale at Madison Square Garden — a game with zero implications for a Play-In Tournament-bound Chicago Bulls team and direct consequences for the East’s No. 2-seeded Knicks — and DeRozan, the NBA’s reigning Mr. Clutch, has the ball in his hands. Anunoby, the Knicks’ premier defensive ...
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and a deep WNBA draft class hope the momentum they created lifting women’s college basketball to new heights carries over to the pros. “We’re not just basketball players, we’re super impactful to the community, the people around us, the little kids that look up to us, and being able to also be nationwide, everybody knows us everywhere we go,” Reese said Monday night after the Chicago Sky selected the former LSU star with the No. 7 pick. The WNBA just had its most-watched season in 21 years, averaging 462,000 viewers per game across ABC, ESPN and CBS.
Scottie Scheffler rocked the green jacket at a Dallas dive bar after getting home on Sunday night.
Scheffler has won three of his last four events and finished runner-up in the other.
The Louisiana State University Tigers forward was the number seven pick.
Chinese runner He Jie’s victory in Sunday in the Beijing Half Marathon is facing a probe after his win was called into question by Chinese internet users because a trio of African runners appeared to deliberately slow down to let him win.
Skirmishes erupt in chamber as Georgian parliament starts discussion of controversial law
A ticket to the Masters, known as a badge, is one of the most elusive items in all of sports. But those who are lucky enough to procure one know that it provides more than just access to one of golf’s most hallowed grounds, it is also an invitation to leave the troubles of the world behind.
Fifteen Stanley Cup playoff berths have been clinched. The final NHL team can get in Tuesday. Here's where the races stand.
Here's a final look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.
Harry How/Getty ImagesNBA star Blake Griffin announced Tuesday that his career as a professional basketball player has come to an end. In an Instagram post, the six-time NBA All Star joked he never wanted to be “the guy who had a ‘letter to basketball’ retirement announcement,” before writing a salute to his 14-year career.“I’m thankful for every single moment—not just the good ones,” he wrote, thanking his parents, brother and agent, as well as his “haters.”“All of these experiences made my 14
Auston Matthews is on the verge of entering rarefied air in pursuit of 70 goals this season. Matthews is currently one goal shy of the mark, with his Toronto Maple Leafs having two games remaining on the regular-season schedule. Toronto plays the Florida Panthers on Tuesday and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, both on the road. The 70-goal mark has been reached 14 times by eight different players, with three players having reached the threshold multiple times: Wayne Gretzky (four), Brett Hu
The racer's longtime residence in his hometown of Columbus is for sale again, this time with a substantially reduced asking price.
The Masters has a record $20 million purse this year.
UTICA, N.Y. — Canada reclaimed the women's world hockey championship with a measure of revenge. After losing last year's gold-medal game to the United States on home ice in Brampton, Ont., the Canadians turned the tables with Sunday's 6-5 overtime victory over the U.S. in Utica, N.Y. "Oh man, that feels good to win it on U.S. soil," Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens said. "We owed it to them and owed it to ourselves to win that one." Danielle Serdachny scored the golden goal at 5:16 of over
Marc Goddard was all of us as one of the most iconic knockouts in UFC history happened right before his eyes.
"I think I've made it clear over the past two years, I don't think it's something for me."
TORONTO — This was supposed to be Scottie Barnes's season. Toronto made a series of trades through December and January that effectively made Barnes the face of the franchise and he was named to his first-ever NBA all-star game in February. The retooled Raptors started to click with Barnes at the centre of head coach Darko Rajakovic's schemes, putting together a modest three-game win streak that put them within range of a play-in berth. But then he had season-ending surgery to repair a broken ha
Rhea Ripley's reign as champion will end after she suffered a shoulder injury at the "Raw" after WrestleMania 40.
EDMONTON — Connor McDavid has achieved something only three other people in the NHL have ever done. The Edmonton Oilers captain, who missed his team's last three games with an undisclosed injury, recorded his 100th assist of the season in Monday's game against the visiting San Jose Sharks. Wayne Gretzky did it 11 times, while Bobby Orr and Mario Lemieux each got there once. McDavid hit the milestone at 15:35 of the second period against the Sharks. The captain outwaited a sprawling Sharks defend