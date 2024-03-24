Domantas Sabonis ties double-double record to help Kings secure big win over Orlando Magic

Coming off a loss to the NBA’s worst team, the Sacramento Kings put together an encouraging bounce-back effort against the league’s hottest team Saturday night in Orlando.

The Kings escaped with a last-second, 109-107 win at Kia Center in Orlando.

It was a night replete with big offensive plays, including a stepback 3-pointer from Keon Ellis, after it appeared the possession stalled with star forward Paolo Banchero guarding him, giving Sacramento a five-point lead with 1:59 remaining.

The game also included a gutsy effort from De’Aaron Fox, who finished with 31 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Domantas Sabonis had his 53rd consecutive double-double with 21 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, tying Kevin Love’s record for the longest single-season streak since the ABA-NBA merger. Keegan Murray scored 22 points and Ellis had a career-high 19.

Magic guard Cole Anthony had one of the biggest baskets of the game, scoring an off-balanced layup with 25.6 seconds remaining to give the Magic a 107-106 lead. It marked the game’s 18th lead change. Then came a controversial foul on Jalen Suggs, who made contact with Fox before he stumbled into the backcourt following a timeout.

Fox made both free throws, setting up a chance for the Magic to win it with 21.2 seconds left.

The possession was chaotic with the Magic hoisting two 3s, and getting two offensive rebounds, before Anthony missed a layup leading to Ellis’ rebound. He was fouled and sent to the free-throw line.

Ellis missed the first but made the second, leaving Orlando with a chance to extend the game down 109-107 with two seconds remaining. Banchero, who finished with 22 points while making just 1 of 6 from 3, hoisted a long 3 from the left wing that hit the side of the backboard.

Sacramento relied heavily on a zone defense against a team that came into the game ranked last in made 3s per game. The Magic went 10 of 35 from distance, good for 28.6%.

The Kings came out of the locker room after halftime on a 20-9 run which included 3s from Ellis, Sabonis and Murray.

The Kings held Orlando scoreless for five minutes of game time from 8:51 to 3:51 in the third as they built a nine-point lead, but the Magic then prevented Sacramento from scoring from the 7:03 mark until the 1:46 mark when Sabonis hit a free throw.

Both teams began throwing haymakers at the end of the quarter. Suggs hit a 3 from the right wing while getting fouled by Chris Duarte. Then Fox answered with a 3 from the left wing as the quarter expired, giving him 19 points and tying the game at 81 heading into the fourth quarter.

Fox opened the fourth quarter with another 3 and then threw down an alley-oop dunk from Malik Monk off a steal from Ellis.

Fox exited the game early in the fourth quarter to get his hand left tended to but returned quickly with a bandage on his shooting thumb. He later took a bump to the midsection and was clearly frustrated that it didn’t result in a foul.

Big man Jonathan Isaac got Orlando going with 10 points in the opening frame, which included a stretch where he blocked a Sabonis dunk, hit a corner 3 and had a pair of and-1 dunks while getting fouled by Monk.

Isaac made seven of his first 10 shots and scored 17 points in eight minutes before leaving to a standing ovation in the second quarter.

The Kings had four starters in double figures by halftime. Fox and Murray had 10 points. Ellis and Sabonis had 12. Monk went scoreless in the first half while missing all seven of his shots while also getting called for two fouls on Isaac dunks.

The Magic came in having won five straight and 12 of 15 while having the best defensive rating in the NBA since the All-Star break at 106.2 points allowed per 100 possessions.

Orlando shooting guard Caleb Houstan, who was starting in place of Gary Harris, left the game at halftime with a sore left ankle. Anthony started the second half in place of Houstan.

Brown and Monk address verbal dust up

There was a moment late in Thursday’s loss to the lowly Washington Wizards in which Brown and Monk appeared to be at odds, which has been a somewhat regular occurrence throughout the season.

Looking at the Malik Monk leaving early scene, it appears Mike Brown actually pulled him out after they have some words, then Malik goes straight to the locker room.



Frustrating night for the whole team. Where the lip readers at? pic.twitter.com/1qTq9NTX1y — Allen Stiles (@The_StilesFiles) March 22, 2024

Both Brown and Monk addressed the situation before the game.

“It’s just us being us. ... Tell the fans don’t think about it too much,” Monk told The Sacramento Bee. “Me and Mike do this s--- all the time. ... I think that’s why we work so well together.”

Monk said he and Brown addressed the conflict after the game and came into Saturday with a clean slate. Aside from Monk, the Kings’ roster lacks big personalities, and there is a feeling that Monk’s mentality gives the team a needed element it otherwise lacks.

“Malik and I, we’re going to go at it,” Brown said. “And the neat part about it is he’s been through a lot. His mama raised him good. He doesn’t take anything personal and he knows I don’t take anything personal. And when you’re in the heat of the moment and your emotions are up and down, and down and up, and sideways and all over the place, sometimes you don’t have time to turn and look and exchange pleasantries.

“At the end of the day, he’s trying to win, I’m trying to wind, and we’re just trying to come to common ground on whatever happened out on the court 99.9% of the time. But the biggest thing, like I said, is he doesn’t take anything personal and neither do I. We talk about it and we keep it moving.”