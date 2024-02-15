Domestic abuse situation led to Des Moines man shooting woman at hotel, authorities say
Domestic abuse situation led to Des Moines man shooting woman at hotel, authorities say
Domestic abuse situation led to Des Moines man shooting woman at hotel, authorities say
Ambreen Fatima Sheikh will never recover consciousness after she was given medication at her home in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.
The 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with child abuse in connection with the incident
Trey Filter was captured on video tackling a suspected gunman as the man ran through crowds after Wednesday's parade in Missouri
Thirteen men have been arrested at a Niagara Falls hotel and charged in connection with human trafficking of young people, police say.The suspects, who range in age from 20 to 60 years old, face charges related to child luring, obtaining sexual services and inviting sexual exploitation of a young person, say Niagara police.The arrests took place between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3, and come after the Niagara Regional Police Service's human trafficking unit connected online with young people believed to b
Bill Roth/Anchorage Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty ImagesAn Alaska woman was sentenced to 99 years in prison Monday over her role in a murder plot carried out at the request of a catfisher who convinced her he was a millionaire who would pay $9 million for photos and videos of the killing.Denali Brehmer, of Anchorage, had pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last year in connection with the horrific death of 19-year-old Cynthia Hoffman. Hoffman, who had a developmental disability, ha
The oversight body for London, Ont., police is asking the force to explain why roughly 40 per cent of sexual-assault reports filed last year did not lead to charges. A report presented to the London Police Services Board today shows there were 587 reported sexual assaults in 2023, up three per cent from the previous year. Some of the incidents reported may have taken place before 2023. Of those, it says 254 did not lead to charges and are thus subject to review by the violence against women advo
Police are asking for information on the suspect who allegedly assaulted 41-year-old Vivek Taneja
Toronto police have arrested and charged two men and are seeking a third after a fatal fight in a west end apartment building on the weekend.Edwin John Redmond, 27, of Toronto, died in the assault in the building in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue W. early Saturday. Police were called to the building at about 5:48 a.m. Redmond is the city's sixth homicide victim of the year.In a news release on Wednesday, police said two men, aged 27 and 49, have been charged with second degree murde
After seizing more than $30 million worth of drugs, cash and weapons three years ago, Victoria police congratulated themselves on the arrests of three men they called members of an organized fentanyl trafficking ring — one of them a paroled murderer. Today the case lies in tatters. Charges against all three were quietly stayed following the revelation that the initial probe included an officer who was himself under criminal investigation. The fate of Project Juliet is detailed in court documents
Iain Packer says he made six trips with sex workers to woods where the 27-year-old's body was found.
Denali Brehmer was sentenced to 99 years in prison for the murder of Cynthia Hoffman
Regina police say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for two suspects wanted for first-degree murder. Police said Shedrek Samuel and Daniel "Juma" Drie Atem are suspects in a fatal shooting on July 29, 2023, in the 2100 block of Broad Street, blocks away from the Regina General Hospital. No information has been released on the man who died.Samuel, 25, is described in a police news release as five-foot-nine and about 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.Police describe Atem as being six-
Officials found Petito’s body weeks after her family reported her missing in 2021
Police in British Columbia say an investigation spanning several communities has led to the largest one-time seizure of contraband cigarettes in the province, with a retail value of $11 million, along with guns, ammunition and illegal drugs. A statement from the Combined Special Enforcement Unit says it received information last August prompting the investigation that expanded throughout B.C.'s Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island. It says suspects were connected to "gangs and organized
The BBC’s Leire Ventas is granted rare access to Cecot, a secretive maximum security prison.
CARMAN, Man. — The man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, was warned by a judge to get his methamphetamine addiction under control or risk losing everything. Ryan Howard Manoakeesick faces five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his 30-year-old common-law partner, six-year-old daughter, four-year-old son and two-month-old baby girl, as well as his partner's 17-year-old niece. A judge had warned Manoakeesick years earlier that he needed help wi
Anton Hull had his prison term extended by more than three years for causing the death of Sarah Baker in Somerset in 2022.
"The killer was a nice guy, witty, popular, and came from a somewhat well-off family…nothing that shouted ruthless murderer."
A transport driver has been charged with stunt driving after LaSalle police say his truck was clocked on radar allegedly going nearly twice the posted limit near the River Canard Bridge.Authorities say it happened Tuesday around 4 p.m. on Malden Road.According to police, the big rig was logged at 94 km/h in a 50 km/h zone."A LaSalle police officer was conducting traffic enforcement in the area when they observed the large vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and stopped it," authorities sa
Sheriff’s deputies in Houston repeatedly shot at a woman after mistaking her for an intruder inside her friend’s apartment, body camera footage released over the weekend shows.