Domestic violence survivors concerned with efforts to ban red flag laws in Missouri

Police and search-and-rescue officials are appealing for public information after they suspended a search for a swimmer on Monday, 24 hours after she went missing in Squamish, B.C.Squamish RCMP said in a statement Monday afternoon that they were first called to the Mamquam River around 4 p.m. PT on Sunday.A woman in her 30s was caught in the currents just west of the Powerhouse Bridge, according to police.They say she was with friends when she went into the river, and moments later, she yelled f