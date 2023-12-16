Dominant South Carolina wins annual Shrine Bowl all-star football game

South Carolina used a strong defensive performance to win its second straight Shrine Bowl on Saturday.

Rock Hill’ quarterback and Appalachian State commit Matthew Wilson threw two touchdown passes as SC defeated North Carolina, 24-0, in the 86th annual all-star game at Spartanburg High School.

Wilson was named the Offensive MVP for the SC squad while South Pointe’s Zantwan Nelson was the Defensive MVP. Midland Valley’s Traevon Dunbar also had TD run for SC to cap the scoring.

Strom Thurmond WR Braylen Staley, a Tennessee commit and Calhoun County’ Christian Zachary, an NC State commit, had TD catches for SC.