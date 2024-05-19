Dominican Republic voters head to polls, incumbent Abinader the favorite

Reuters
·2 min read

SANTO DOMINGO (Reuters) - Voters in the Dominican Republic head to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for the next president and members of parliament in an election widely seen as a referendum on the hugely popular incumbent and anti-corruption crusader, Luis Abinader.

Up to eight million eligible voters will decide which candidate is best suited to take on the fallout from the humanitarian crisis next door in Haiti, tackle graft in government and tame inflation and inequality in the Caribbean's top tourist destination.

President Luis Abinader, a former businessman and leader of the Modern Revolutionary Party, has staked his claim on his adept handling of the COVID-19 crisis. His hardline stance on Haiti and a crusade against corruption have helped give him a strong leg up over his two main opponents.

Three-time former President Leonel Fernandez, of the People's Force party, has painted his opponent as weak on the economy and crime, while the Dominican Liberation Party's Abel Martinez, a first time candidate, has trumpeted his successes as mayor of the country's second-largest city. Several others are polling at or under 1%.

If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, a second round will be held on June 30.

Abinader is the widely held favorite and appears poised for a big win in the first round, thus foregoing a runoff.

The 56-year-old is one of Latin America's most popular presidents, with approval ratings around 70%, according to a CID-Gallup poll in September. He catapulted the island's all-important tourism industry to recovery in record-breaking time, returning his country to a predicted 5% growth in GDP in 2024, according to World Bank figures.

But challenges remain. Crime - noted in travel warnings issued by the U.S. State Department - ranks in polls as a major issue for citizens of the Dominican Republic. Many worry that migrants spilling over from neighboring Haiti could further aggravate the security situation.

And while the economy has soared, Abinader's critics say he has work to do in taming nagging inflation and inequality that have left many behind.

Despite the challenges, observers on and off the island say a recent overhaul of election laws, the country's first-ever presidential debate in April and the Abinader administration's anti-corruption drive will help ensure a successful Sunday vote, regardless of winner.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Christian Plumb and Sandra Maler)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Biden Camp Has a Field Day With Wobbly Trump at Podium

    XThe Biden campaign gleefully turned one of Donald Trump’s favorite digs against him on Saturday, branding the 78-year-old candidate as woefully geriatric in response to his embarrassing stumble at a Minnesota rally on Friday.Video from the event shared by Biden-Harris HQ on X showed Trump grabbing the lectern during his remarks on stage, after nearly toppling the podium over.A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant calling hi

  • Barron Trump, 18, Graduates High School with Parents in Attendance: Photos

    The Associated Press caught a glimpse of the event on Friday, which saw Donald and Melania Trump sitting front row in the audience

  • Rudy Giuliani served notice of Aziz. indictment during birthday party

    Rudy Giuliani's 80th birthday party in Florida was interrupted when the former New York City mayor was served with a notice of indictment in an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona.

  • Reporter Puts Trump on the Spot Over His 2020 Vow on Minnesota

    KSTPIn an interview with a St. Paul, Minnesota reporter that aired a few days before his scheduled appearance Friday at the state GOP Lincoln Day fundraising dinner, former President Donald Trump denied saying that he wouldn’t return to the Midwest state if he lost it in 2020—but the local ABC affiliate brought the receipts to prove otherwise.KSTP reporter Tom Hauser spoke with Trump over a video call conducted Tuesday before the indicted ex-president went to court to hear testimony from his for

  • Trump Ends NRA Speech With ‘Horror’ Warning Set to Dramatic QAnon Music

    Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesDonald Trump followed up his endorsement by the National Rifle Association on Saturday with a speech stoking fears of the government under Joe Biden “coming for your guns,” and a bizarre monologue set to dramatic music resembling a song favored by QAnon.Addressing thousands of members of the NRA at their annual meeting in Texas, the former president stuck to his usual talking points, hailing the reversal of Roe v. Wade as an “amazing thing,” comparing himself to Al Ca

  • Alice Stewart, CNN Political Commentator, Dead at 58

    Alice Stewart, the longtime political reporter and CNN commentator, has died. She was 58. Law enforcement confirmed the news to CNN on Saturday, saying Stewart’s body was found outside in northern Virginia earlier that morning. According to CNN, officers believe her death was the result of a medical emergency and no foul play is suspected. “My …

  • Trump Complains 'I Have The Only' Illegal NDA While His Lawyers Claim He Knew Nothing Of It

    In trying to argue that nondisclosure agreements are common and legal, Trump contradicted his lawyers' story that he wasn’t aware of the deal.

  • Greene called ‘bleach blonde bad-built butch body’ in House screaming match where ‘drinking was involved’

    Both Republicans and Democrats said on Friday drinking was taking place

  • Russians Plunged into Darkness After Monster Drone Attack

    Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersUkraine launched a massive drone attack against military and energy facilities in Russia and the occupied peninsula Crimea overnight, with Moscow saying Friday that over 100 unmanned weapons had been involved in the operation.The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces had intercepted and destroyed 102 UAVs over four different regions while another six drone boats were taken out in the Black Sea. While the ministry did not reveal the extent of the damage from the att

  • Trump demands drug test for Biden ahead of first debate

    Former President Trump said he wants President Biden to be drug-tested before their first debate. “I’m gonna demand a drug test too, by the way,” Trump said at the Minnesota Republican Party’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner Friday. “I am, no I really am. I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union, he…

  • The phone call that may upend the Trump NY hush money case

    Gene Rossi and Leslie Ellis join The Lead

  • Trump Will Spend Part of Barron’s Big Graduation Day at a GOP Fundraiser

    Marco Bello/GettyLast month, Donald Trump was indignant when it appeared that the judge in his hush-money trial might not let him have a day off from the proceedings in order to attend his son Barron’s high school graduation. Trump said Barron “was looking forward for years to have graduation with his mother and father there” at the ceremony, but it looked like the judge wouldn’t let him “escape this scam—it’s a scam trial.”In the end, of course, Judge Juan Merchan did allow the former president

  • Russia is finally getting serious about its war, and it spells trouble for Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine looks different today than it did at the start of the conflict.

  • Raskin says it’s ‘worth investigating’ whether House members were drinking in hearing room

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, says it’s “worth investigating” whether lawmakers were drinking during Thursday’s explosive hearing, after rumors circulated that noncommittee members were intoxicated. “I didn’t see the drinking by the gentlelady from New Mexico, Melanie Stansbury raised it, she said there are members drinking…

  • 'Huge increases': Economists sound alarm over impact of Canada population growth on housing market

    National Bank says the 2024 trend, which is seeing growth far higher than in the same period last year, is likely to worsen the housing crisis before it gets better.

  • Trump Has Long Prized Certain Tactics. His Trial Has Highlighted Them.

    There are few distractions in the courtroom while Donald Trump’s criminal trial is in session. Lawyers and witnesses talk. Onlookers are tense and silent. And a squadron of armed court officers and Secret Service agents guards the room. But as Michael Cohen explained this week why he had broken with his former boss in 2018, after saying he spent more than a decade doing Trump’s bidding, reporters turned away from him to stare at one of the trial’s most noticeable interruptions. Sign up for The M

  • The battle of Monte Cassino: Both glory and dishonour for the French army

    On May 18, 1944, Allied troops captured Monte Cassino in Italy, celebrated for its historic hilltop abbey, after four months of bitter fighting. The soldiers of the French Expeditionary Corps particularly distinguished themselves in the battle for this key point in the German defensive line. But their military honours are now marred by accusations of war crimes. “Garigliano is a great victory ... France will know one day. She will understand.” On the evening of his departure from Italy in August

  • A Paralegal’s Steely, Star Turn at Donald Trump’s Trial

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/New York County District Attorney's OfficeShe had a simple job at a complex trial: Read a man’s damning words.Not just any man, of course. The Twitter posts on the bright courtroom screens at Donald Trump’s New York trial last Friday were the thoughtless intimidation tactics of the first American president to face criminal charges, in a fight that could alter the course of world history.The task fell to Georgia Longstreet, a tall, unassuming 24-year-old who

  • MSNBC Host Says Trump Allies Had 'Mean Girls' Moment With George Conway In Court

    Katy Tur said the former president's entourage had "a mean girl quality to their presence."

  • Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto's Pearson airport

    TORONTO — A major seizure of baby eels at Toronto's Pearson International Airport that federal officials say were destined for shipment overseas are estimated to be worth between $400,000 and $500,000. The seizure of 109 kilograms of elvers was carried out on Wednesday by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canada Border Services Agency. "Our message is crystal clear: do not travel to Nova Scotia to illegally fish or export elvers this year, enforcement officers will be waiting for yo