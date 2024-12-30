Dominique Pelicot will not appeal 20-year sentence in French mass rape case

This court-sketch made on December 19, 2024 in Avignon shows Dominique Pelicot (L) in the defendant box.

The ex-husband of Gisèle Pelicot, who was given a 20-year prison sentence for orchestrating and committing mass rapes against his wife while she was drugged, will not appeal his sentence. At least 50 other men found guilty alongside Dominique Pelicot have appealed against their convictions.

The Frenchman convicted of drugging and raping his then wife and soliciting dozens of men to do the same will not appeal his verdict, his lawyer said Monday.

Dominique Pelicot was convicted and jailed for 20 years earlier this month after a trial that horrified France and beyond, while 50 co-defendants were also convicted and handed various sentences.

"Dominique Pelicot has taken the decision to not appeal the verdict," lawyer Beatrice Zavarro told AFP and Franceinfo.

